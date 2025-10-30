Our fate?

Several news pieces and reports lately have made it clear that we are being replaced by AI and robots - this is not some hypothetical problem for future generations, this is happening, now, to us. For example, several months ago Fortune reported that Microsoft “has now seen over 15,000 jobs eliminated this year”, whilst investing “billions in AI infrastructure, and CEO Satya Nadella recently noted that up to 30% of Microsoft’s code is now written by AI tools”. Source. It should be obvious that white-collar jobs would be the first to go (source), with many already having been eliminated, including the jobs of people who helped create this technology. Source. This will surely ramp up as AIs improve and finally overtake us as the smartest beings on the planet. While I am loath to agree with Bill Gates on anything, the Microsoft founder has declared that AI will eventually even be replacing doctors and teachers, and that humans will not be needed for “for most things”. Source.

Blue-collar workers can’t be too confident either. The New York Times reports that Amazon “plans to replace more than half a million jobs with robots”. Source. As videos of humanoid robots dancing and cooking proliferate on social media, Forbes reports that “blue-collar jobs will eventually be affected”, and “it seems like the kinds of jobs that robots can’t do is shrinking quickly”. Source. Self-driving vehicles are already here, thanks to companies like Waymo and Tesla, and Uber’s CEO thinks that will soon result in many drivers losing their jobs. Source. Years ago, around the time Tesla started to come out with its FSD technology, Goldman Sachs predicted that even truck drivers (who do quite a bit more than simply driving from point A to point B) will lose their jobs. Source.

But maybe we shouldn’t be concerned. It’s quite possible that as AI continues to evolve it will ‘just’ wipe us out. The ‘godfather of AI’ (and Nobel Prize winner) Geoffrey Hinton opines that since AI will overtake us, and will easily eliminate us if it wants to, we’ve got to find some way to ensure that it doesn’t want to. Source. But, assuming that that Terminator-like scenario doesn’t eventuate, what exactly are we supposed to be doing with ourselves when AI and robots are stronger and smarter than us, and can do everything we can do, and better - and somehow are still content to serve us, the lesser beings, instead of doing to us what we do to sheep and other animals? Most billionaires seem to think that the world is overpopulated. While I am again loath to agree with them it is hard not to, when looking at crowded places like Bangladesh, the rise of AI, and such. Elon Musk is that rare billionaire, himself very much involved in the rise of AI and robots, who thinks we are underpopulated and should breed like rabbits, or should I say, like Musk… Source. So if we greatly increase our population as Musk demands, and we all lose our jobs because of technologies produced by figures like Musk, what are we all going to do with ourselves? If not all dead, will we end up like the people in Disney’s Wall-E, morbidly obese, living pointless unfulfilling ‘lives’, just existing to be fed and entertained?

Okay then.

Extra: Those who have sniffed a bit too much hopium have assured us that not all jobs can be taken by AI. Yay! A Forbes piece mentions human resource managers as one possibility. Umm… do we really need a lot of human resource managers to manage all the robots that work for the company? They also mention graphic design. Source. A field that has already suffered because of AI. Source. Another bizarre possibility comes courtesy of Nexford University, who thinks that CEO jobs will be safe. Source. Do we really billions of CEOs for the handful of companies that own/control everything?!

