More positive news as another former employee of NSW Health, Lorraine Knott, fought back against the unjust COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and won, being inspired by my own legal battles. As is to be expected, the mainstream media couldn’t care less, so Knott kindly allowed us to break the news.

OTN: Firstly, congratulations on your legal victory, and thank you very much for reaching out. I understand that you, like me, were fired for not taking a COVID-19 vaccine, and worked for NSW Health at the time. What happened exactly, and why did you not take the vaccine?

KNOTT: I worked at the Ministry of Health’s head office in an administrative role, so had zero patient contact. I didn’t take the vaccine as I had concerns it was still in its clinical phase so it was impossible to give informed consent. My punishment for being cautious was to be placed on leave without pay from early October 2021 until 23 March 2022 when my employment was terminated. I was working full time remotely so I was no threat to my work colleagues. I responded to several Show Cause letters, and my employer’s standard response was “the vaccine is safe and effective”. I thought my employer would be reasonable and allow me to return to work when the state of NSW opened up to the unvaccinated in December 2021. I also believed my 27+ years’ service and corporate knowledge would be valued. It seemed odd that I could meet work colleagues for lunch but I still was not allowed to work with them. Also remote working was still an option being used by many of my vaccinated work colleagues. I could see from department-wide emails the vaccination did not prevent staff catching COVID-19 as there were many incidences of floors requiring a deep clean after staff fell ill or tested positive to COVID (only vaccinated staff were allowed in the building).

OTN: That all sounds bonkers. As a former NSW Health employee myself, I can relate, even down to the working from home detail, and wondering why anyone (including us!) could walk in off the street and start working on a laptop, for another company, but we couldn’t work for this company, from home. So I’m very glad that you were able to achieve some justice. What is the nature of your case and legal victory? For example, did they force you to take them to court, or did you settle?

KNOTT: I had a small win with WorkCover at a Commission Hearing in late September this year [2025], an agreement was reached out of court. They awarded me 15% impairment. I had a strong case re length of service, responding to Show Cause letters and requesting information. When I did see my GP to discuss my situation she recommended I take AstraZeneca and that I should do it for the greater good. I never went back to see her after that so the medical side was a bit sparse. The lawyer did mention that Health was a little more challenging than Education.

OTN: Sure is. For one, I believe the wording of the mandates played a big role, with Education having a more narrow description that could easily be disputed, while Health was more broad. In any case, good on you for taking them on and fighting for your rights. I’m interested in why people decide to take the paths they take. As you know, I’ve heard some things about your case… Is it true that my own legal victories inspired you to take action, and helped you get in touch with the right people to get the job done?

KNOTT: Yes, I watched the interview you had with Russell Broadbent in May 2024 and it motivated me to pursue justice. Thank you.

OTN: I am very happy for you and your win, and it does feel very vindicating for me as well. Everything about this is amazing. Your win, which is becoming one of many. My involvement. That video, recorded by Broadbent’s team, which has only a few hundred views, but apparently has had a significant impact. And the involvement of some of our few good (but now former) politicians, MP Russell Broadbent, and MP Craig Kelly, who inadvertently let me know about the Dawking win which inspired me to take action. It shows how important it is to fight, win, and let as many people as possible know that we won, that it can be done. Not for attention, respect, and praise - thought after the shit we’ve been through we wouldn’t say no to a bit of that. But it just might inspire a few others to do likewise. And they might inspire others, ‘paying it forward’ in a sense. So thank you for sharing your story. Now what is next for Lorraine?

KNOTT: I did put my name down years ago with a couple of law firms for class actions against the mandates; it looks like these are on the back burner until we get a win in the High Court. Our judicial system has shown time and time again it’s been captured and compromised. Until there is a significant win we have to keep supporting those doing the research and share it far and wide. I see my win as a moral win as it acknowledged my employer did not act in my best interest and in doing so caused harm. A small stone thrown, the ripple has started. I want to see my employer held accountable for their part in the COVID scam and the devastation it has caused. I will stay informed and pursue any and every avenue that becomes available to me.

OTN: Good to hear. With the evidence for ‘our side’ piling up, this would be the worst time to ‘move on’. We all need to keep fighting, however we can. Finally, having had the chance now to consider several years of data on the vaccines instead of just a few months, how do you feel about your decision? Any regrets?

KNOTT: I have no regrets on my decision. The information and data being released is overwhelming. The fact that governments around the world won’t release their COVID data and treat whistleblowers as criminals speaks volumes. I also personally know many people who have suffered heart issues, cancers, sepsis, autoimmune issues, and even SADS; none of this is normal.

Well that was fun. I make no bones about being a perfectly objective reporter for this case, particularly given my involvement. Especially for such dark times, Knott’s win fills me with joy, and I’ll be boasting about this one for some time! Maybe there’ll be more. It is very important that we fight, win, and inform everyone about it, so that they know it can be done. It may be a David vs Goliath battle, but the little fella did win in the end.

Extra: From the comments, “Exactly. And yes, the importance of wins. Our ‘community’ likes to hype up every bit of legal action, but 99.9% don’t go anywhere. We have to really highlight the wins.”

