My recent arguments on COVID-19 vaccines likely - and even certainly - contributing to Australian excess deaths in 2021 still stand, with my supplementary piece being published in the same journal, addressing claims that there are no statistically significant excess deaths to explain and that there are other likely explanations. Source.* I also commented on 3 other articles published in the same journal that also ask questions of the jab. Highlights:

No proper academic response came but there 2 main objections on social media. The 1st is that there are no statistically significant deaths to explain. I note that statistical significance isn’t strictly necessary here, since we’re really just interested in hypothesis generation, but reveal that there is statistical significance, so this challenge is just plain wrong. Even taking the Australian government’s word at face value (lol, lol, and again, lol), the so-called lack of statistical significance applies to the whole year, there are still periods where there is statistical significance. And the Australian government omitted 2020 from their baseline. Putting that back in, we do have statistical significance for the year for 2 of the 4 regions, with the other 2 approaching statistical significance. Playing around with different baselines, you will continue to find that there were indeed statistically significant excess deaths.

And again, as per my other, non-ecological, argument that gets overlooked by several critics (like Morris, who is starting to look less like a fairly reasonable frenemy and more like a deceitful villain), government admissions on deaths in 2021 caused by COVID-19 vaccines means that, by definition, we do have vaccine caused excess deaths. Whether or not these are ‘statistically significant’. COVID-19 deaths are also by definition excess deaths. And it is more than rational to wonder about the true values for both when evidence indicates that COVID-19 deaths are inflated,** COVID-19 vaccine adverse events are underreported, and some COVID-19 deaths may be caused by the vaccines, via negative effectiveness.

Quick example on how statistical significance isn’t always necessary. Imagine in your large family someone dies. They were not old. They were not sick. They didn’t have COVID. Their lockdown was a whole 2 days, and they could get to the doctor, which they never needed, because they were in perfect health. They just exercised at home and played video games, they had a blast. However, they took the jab a few days beforehand, and now they’re dead. Would be reasonable to put 2 and 2 together, right? Then imagine some idiot in the family, there’s aways (at least) one, whose brain may have been affected by the 10 doses of the jab they took, says that this result isn’t statistically significant. In fact, you don’t even have to arrange a funeral, because statistically there hasn’t been any deaths at all! Absurd. There was a death, and we should try and figure out what caused it. Whichever way you cut it, there are Australian excess deaths in 2021, and they need explaining, especially when the jab was supposed to prevent this from happening. For these regions, and at this time, it almost certainly isn’t COVID-19, and it almost certainly isn’t the lockdowns. So what is it? Go on, have a jab.

And so we get to the other major criticism, that I present a ‘false trilemma’, because there is some other explanation for the excess deaths that apparently is superior to my COVID-19 vaccine hypothesis. The most common alternatives put forward apart from COVID-19 itself and the lockdowns, which my original article dealt with (very unlikely for these 4 regions with virtually no COVID at the time and short lockdowns), are the aging population and demographic changes due to immigration. I explain that many of the “recognized vaccine injuries and deaths occurred in younger and native-born populations”. In fact, “based on news reports where the age is publicly known, most of the recognized COVID vaccine deaths occurred in younger people, under the age of 60”. Also, net overseas migration was down in 2020-2021. Hence: “With near-zero population growth in early 2021, as well as effective mortality displacement caused by COVID-19 mortality in 2020, we might arguably expect less overall mortality in 2021, making the actual figures more surprising and statistically significant.”

However, it is often the case that those critics assuming that some other explanation is more likely than the vaccine hypothesis don’t actually have an alternative explanation in mind (Kirsch recently had the same issue with Morris). Which is really weird if they are so adamant that my/our hypothesis can’t be right, particularly with the continuously emerging evidence and admissions that COVID-19 vaccines aren’t so safe and effective as initially thought.

This ties in nicely with the idea that since this is an observational/ecological study, and not an RCT, it cannot establish causation. There is of course a double standard. If the study shows the vaccines correlating with some concerning adverse effect like cancer, or excess deaths, correlation is not causation. If the study shows the vaccines correlating with fewer COVID-19 deaths, correlation absolutely proves causation 100%, no scrutiny needed. The irony is that I already acknowledged that my ecological study doesn’t definitely prove causation (though my other argument around government admissions pretty much does). And so did the other authors of the other studies I discussed in this supplementary essay.

Rhodes & Parry’s article on pharmaceutical recalls was apparently so spot-on and incontestable that it seems like no-one bothered to reply, but Okoro et al’s article on COVID-19 mortality increasing alongside vaccination and Manniche et al’s article on lower successful conception rates for the vaccinated in the Czech Republic faced the same challenge, despite already acknowledging that correlation isn’t necessarily causation.