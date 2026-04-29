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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
17h

[throwing out all those awful modelling studies,] -- speaking of, remember the Doherty Institute study, which had all the 'flattening the curve' nonsense in it, and was used (I think) as the basis for some of the most egregious responses by our elected and un-elected officials.

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1 reply by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD)
Brian E Houle's avatar
Brian E Houle
14h

Am I wrong to beleive that people weren't considered vaccinated until 2 weeks after they were jabbed? That could account for a huge number of "covid deaths"

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1 reply by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD)
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