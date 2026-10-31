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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
16h

[this could easily be the case for healthy people in their 20s and 30s]

I'd contend that it is more than likely the case that the risk outweighs the benefits for *everyone*.

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1 reply by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD)
Jennifer Hoffman's avatar
Jennifer Hoffman
16h

This is very suspicious. Why are they apologizing all of a sudden when they have spent years qttacking people for telling the truth.

And are they going to apologize for the dozen students who had serious reactions and several died during their mass vaccination event that wasn't made public and they paid off the parents?

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