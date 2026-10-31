Source for unedited image: news.com.au

Incredible development as NSW Health authorities quietly apologised for the lack of informed consent around COVID-19 vaccination, specifically in relation to “more than 20,000 western Sydney high school students who attended a mass Covid vaccination hub in late 2021 so they could sit” their final exams, as reported by major news outlet news.com.au. This “apology and admission, however, was not communicated to the public, but rather in a private response to a father who had opposed his two teenage daughters getting the vaccine”. Source.

The lack of informed consent ties in nicely with ethical critiques of the vaccines and mandates, and legal actions, often bringing up the notion of informed consent. And that includes my own (successful and ongoing) legal actions, so you better believe I’m going to be using this. The lack of informed consent comes partly via the undisclosed risks around the vaccines, which appear to be growing as we learn more. The news report also notes the Australian government’s effective admission earlier that the jabs don’t obviously outweigh the risks for healthy children. I continue to maintain that if this is the case for healthy children, this could easily be the case for healthy people in their 20s and 30s (as I was when fired for refusing to comply), particular as our understanding around the COVID-19 vaccines’ adverse effects, such as the increasing links to cancer and the pharmacovigilance failures, continues to grow.

Okay then.

Extra: To clarify, the apology came from WSLHD, the Western Sydney Local Health District. This is part of NSW Health, which is effectively part of the NSW Government, with NSW being Australia’s most populous state. The lines between the federal and state governments have also become blurred in Australia with the controversial COVID-era introduction of the National Cabinet.

Extra: Readers picked up on this because of course they did LOL: “this could easily be the case for healthy people in their 20s and 30s”. I’m not so sure the jabs were even helpful for the elderly, the very ones who should have benefited the most.

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