Those that apparently ‘enrich’ our societies have been mourning the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Source. For example, in the UK Muslim students took part in a candlelit vigil. Source. And in Australia “several Shia mosques and Islamic institutions across Melbourne and Sydney entered three days of mourning”. Source. A group that is very beloved in the West, typically by Muslims and the progressives who bizarrely support them, Hamas, was also saddened, as were the leaders of countries not exactly known for their love of Western liberal values, like Pakistan and Turkey. Source.

Under Khamenei’s leadership Iran routinely executed LGBT people. Source. Women would get beaten to death for not covering up. Source. Females in prison, for things as benign as exercising free speech, are routinely raped. Source. Tens of thousands of protesters have been slaughtered, just in the last few months. Source. Iran is a top state sponsor of terrorism, with attacks carried out and attempted in the US, Europe, Australia, Israel, and more. Source. The Islamist country has also been pursuing nuclear weapons. Source. Which you probably don’t want, given that the supreme leader was more of an activist Twelver Shiite Muslim, meaning that he and his followers effectively sought to bring about the end times, hastening the prophesied return of the Mahdi, a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. Source. They pretty much just proved how reckless they are, indiscriminately striking multiple nations after being attacked by Israel and the US, including their “friend and neighbour” Oman. Source. And also a UK base on Cyprus. Source. Oh, and Iran was supplying drones to Russia in their war against Ukraine. Source. And likely would have supported China in a potential WW3. Source. Yeah, let’s shed a tear for that guy…

Okay then.

