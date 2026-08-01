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Alison's avatar
Alison
1d

I asks myself, will Time magazine retract its Anthony S. Fauci 'Guardian of the Year' issue ......

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Julie W.'s avatar
Julie W.
1d

Thank you for bringing the receipts! Every link tells the story of how we were manipulated and deceived.

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