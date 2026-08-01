(blindly) Trust the (non-transparent) science!
Saint Pfauci (JBUH) chose not to respond “more than 100 times throughout a high-profile and often-contentious hearing that Republicans had hoped would open him up to claims of perjury”. The hearing was “touted as an opportunity to get long-elusive answers about the Covid crisis” but “only appeared to deepen sharp partisan divisions that have scarred the US for more than six years — and made Fauci a political lightning rod”. Source.
This is the guy who called himself ‘the Science’, and was accused by a CIA whistleblower of covering up COVID’s lab leak origins. The same guy that received an unconditional presidential pardon, for, umm, apparently doing nothing wrong? Although he did at least lie, as did the guy who pardoned him, about the jab stopping COVID infection. Interesting that the guy who so often told us to trust the science/him now has nothing to say. Continues a theme. There’s plenty of science, published in proper medical journals, implicating the COVID-19 jabs that don’t get airtime. They’ve even censored shares of scientific articles talking about the jab in major journals. And the authorities wanted us to wait many decades before allowing us to see the evidence they used to approve the Pfizer jab, which seemingly took them mere minutes. Trust the science, indeed.
Okay then.
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I asks myself, will Time magazine retract its Anthony S. Fauci 'Guardian of the Year' issue ......
Thank you for bringing the receipts! Every link tells the story of how we were manipulated and deceived.