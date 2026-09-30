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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
Sep 30

I have been invited to an 80s party and in combing through the music of the era came across "We Care A Lot" by Faith No More:

https://youtu.be/LQhX8PbNUWI?si=EUPAUZY-C3lwqnwf

Your stack got me thinking about how the FDA and Australian TGA and similar bodies in other countries must really care a lot about how the many pharmacovigilance programs in the US and Australia and other countries were flooded with reports they could not fully verify.

That they are doubling down and not admitting that there is anything to be concerned about suggests that they care a lot, in the sense that they are operating according to a military principle known as "the CARE principle."

C.A.R.E: Cover Ass Retain Employment

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Andrew Bamji's avatar
Andrew Bamji
Sep 30

Remarkable that they published it. I have been no-platformed for attempting to submit similar posts. Maybe even they think the evidence is now overwhelming…

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