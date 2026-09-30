Top medical journal BMJ surprisingly published my response to their recent article on COVID-19 vaccine pharmacovigilance failures, making the case that with these and other post-marketing surveillance failures, as well as the many issues with the clinical trials, “the safety profile has not been established”, and risk–benefit analyses “are therefore unreliable”, indicating that the vaccines should not have been “authorised, encouraged, or mandated”. Source.

Adding to the revelations of the original article by Willman explaining that “US officials relied on a VAERS signal-detection algorithm they knew was compromised, delayed planned proportional reporting analyses, and told the FDA doctor who proposed a fix to cease and desist”, I pointed to former acting FDA Commissioner Woodcock’s admissions that there were adverse events not being picked up by systems like VAERS and BEST; the study by Levi (formerly of ACIP) and Lu on the failure of the CDC to follow-up on the many health problems identified by V-SAFE (source); and the fact that many pharmacovigilance programmes “in Germany [source], the UK, Australia, Israel [source], and elsewhere were similarly flooded with reports they could not fully verify”. I was limited for space, but in a longer version I would have also mentioned things like the recent study by Ophir & Shir-Raz on Israel’s early 2021 warning to US officials of a large number of post-Pfizer myocarditis cases in young people, and the delayed, downplayed response that followed (source); the increasing evidence of adverse events with delayed onset; excess deaths correlating with vaccination whilst being unreasonably linked to COVID or lockdowns; the always growing evidence that adverse events have been severely undercounted; and the fact that Pfizer is still, in 2026, trying to figure out if their jab “is safe and effective, and if there is a myocarditis/pericarditis association that should be noted”.

On problems with the clinical trials I referred to the usual suspects, JECP4 on exaggerations of efficacy/effectiveness and safety in the trials and observational studies; the re-analysis of the Pfizer and Moderna trials that “found an excess of serious adverse events of special interest in the vaccinated groups” which “exceeded the reduction in COVID-19 hospitalisation”; and Thacker’s article, also published by the BMJ, which “documented alleged data falsification, unblinding, poorly trained staff, and delayed adverse-event follow-up in Pfizer’s trial”. With more word count I could have also mentioned things like possible negative effectiveness.

As someone that learned in pharmacy school that we must always be cautious about calling a pharmaceutical product safe, and then lived through the withdrawals of rofecoxib and pholcodine, all this leads me to think that “the safety profile has not been established” and the jabs should never have been “authorised, encouraged, or mandated”.

Okay then.

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