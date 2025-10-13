Yet more evidence emerges linking cancer with COVID-19 vaccines. A Japanese case report published in the Journal of Dermatological Science (Sano) discusses an apparent recurrence of breast cancer “one month immediately after the 6th dose of vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech)”. The author notes that “the metastatic cancer cells in the dermis and epidermis were both stained for spike protein, but not for nucleocapsid protein of SARS-Cov-2 virus (Fig. 2 A), strongly suggesting that they expressed mRNA vaccine-derived spike protein”. Sano refers to supporting evidence on the jabs potentially causing cancer and, like others before, wonders if the jab or its products “might be integrated into the host genome to confer increased malignancy”. Source.

The pace of emerging evidence is remarkable. It was just last month that we were discussing the Korean study finding more cancers (including breast cancer) in the COVID-19 vaccinated. And just before that we learned that cancers are mysteriously up in the young especially, links between cancer and both COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines have been identified, and that DNA contamination could be playing a role. Of course, the authorities think this is all preposterous, since “Vaccines are designed to protect – not harm”. Source. Which is super weird since the authorities are aware that the jabs have numerous adverse effects, to the extent that they are starting to admit that the risk of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the benefits, at least in the young and healthy.

Okay then.

