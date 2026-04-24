What happened in 2021?

Not too long ago I copped some flak for stating that cancers - especially youth cancers - were on the rise, when I really just reiterated the claims from the MSM and approved experts*, and now again we have the MSM and approved experts telling us that youth cancers are on the rise, the most significant being America’s National Cancer Institute providing a big data update. Source. Cancer is clearly up in the under-50 crowd, with several cancers rising sharply around 2021 (see picture above). Can’t imagine what the cause is but this just so happens to be the time when the COVID-19 vaccines were introduced.

There’s been a few other reports of the rise in cancer. For example, NBC News noted: “Deaths from rectal cancer are rising rapidly among younger adults, an alarming trend that is confounding scientists trying to understand why millennials are so hard-hit.” Source. The Daily Mail reported on the rise in lung cancer in the young. Source. And journalist Katie Couric recently said that 17 cancers are increasing in under-50s, asking: “So what the fuck is going on?” Source. I of course can’t answer that, but it’s worth noting that several studies have now shown a temporal association between cancer and COVID-19 vaccines. And while the powers that be are apparently happy to identify mechanistic links between cancer and COVID-19, I’ve pointed out that the same links exist between cancer and the jabs. [The jabs have also been linked to the mysterious phenomenon of excess mortality.] Thankfully, however, science has changed, so there’s really nothing to worry about. Nowadays correlation means there is absolutely 100% definitely no causation. At least when it’s bad news. When an observational study indicates the jabs are effective or safe, we simply apply a double standard, and joyously proclaim that correlation obviously does equal causation, no questions asked.

Okay then.

*Extra: It’s a bit like the ‘great replacement conspiracy theory’ that totally isn’t happening. Except for when they tell us that it is happening and that it’s such a good thing that it’s happening.

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