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Alison's avatar
Alison
2d

Thunderous applause!

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Evil Harry's avatar
Evil Harry
2d

Whenever politicians, the media and medical "experts" make any statement nowadays, I consider it to be a blatant lie, or propagandised bullshit, untill I can see the data for myself.

The same rule increasing applies to other organisations like the police and the military, given the constant demonisation of white Western males and our global sabre rattling antics.

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