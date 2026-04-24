Cancer did increase, alongside COVID vaccines
Not too long ago I copped some flak for stating that cancers - especially youth cancers - were on the rise, when I really just reiterated the claims from the MSM and approved experts*, and now again we have the MSM and approved experts telling us that youth cancers are on the rise, the most significant being America’s National Cancer Institute providing a big data update. Source. Cancer is clearly up in the under-50 crowd, with several cancers rising sharply around 2021 (see picture above). Can’t imagine what the cause is but this just so happens to be the time when the COVID-19 vaccines were introduced.
There’s been a few other reports of the rise in cancer. For example, NBC News noted: “Deaths from rectal cancer are rising rapidly among younger adults, an alarming trend that is confounding scientists trying to understand why millennials are so hard-hit.” Source. The Daily Mail reported on the rise in lung cancer in the young. Source. And journalist Katie Couric recently said that 17 cancers are increasing in under-50s, asking: “So what the fuck is going on?” Source. I of course can’t answer that, but it’s worth noting that several studies have now shown a temporal association between cancer and COVID-19 vaccines. And while the powers that be are apparently happy to identify mechanistic links between cancer and COVID-19, I’ve pointed out that the same links exist between cancer and the jabs. [The jabs have also been linked to the mysterious phenomenon of excess mortality.] Thankfully, however, science has changed, so there’s really nothing to worry about. Nowadays correlation means there is absolutely 100% definitely no causation. At least when it’s bad news. When an observational study indicates the jabs are effective or safe, we simply apply a double standard, and joyously proclaim that correlation obviously does equal causation, no questions asked.
Okay then.
*Extra: It’s a bit like the ‘great replacement conspiracy theory’ that totally isn’t happening. Except for when they tell us that it is happening and that it’s such a good thing that it’s happening.
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Thunderous applause!
Whenever politicians, the media and medical "experts" make any statement nowadays, I consider it to be a blatant lie, or propagandised bullshit, untill I can see the data for myself.
The same rule increasing applies to other organisations like the police and the military, given the constant demonisation of white Western males and our global sabre rattling antics.