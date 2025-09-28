Okay Then News

Okay Then News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
2d

There needs to be a referendum or plebiscite on the penalty for the so called authorities, the powers that shouldn't be, once the plebs realize that they were coerced by them to self-harm.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD) and others
Troll Hunter's avatar
Troll Hunter
2d

It's astounding how most of Duh-Merica continues to deny the reality of this most dangerous BIOWARFARE "vaccine" -- for which the very definition of the word was changed-- perpetrated on us. They won't even so much as look at the research proving negative efficacy, the evidence of which began to pile up shortly after the vax rollouts.. instead, they quote "the research" that proves the "safety" and "efficacy" of the concoctions, until you point out that the research they're getting is that printed in the captured mainstream media (I believe I read that Pfizer owns CNN) and the research they're fond of quoting is done by the Big Pharma manufacturers of said products. Now, "let that sink in." Can you say "conflict of interest," kids?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD)
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Okay Then News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture