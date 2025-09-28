With it quite well established now that COVID-19 vaccines aren’t all that, especially for the young and healthy, a lot of focus has turned to cancer. Last year, for example, Rubio-Casillas et al indicated that the jabs could help cancer grow. Then this year, it became apparent that cancer was skyrocketing, particular in the youth (for the uninformed trolls: this isn’t really my claim, it’s claimed by the health authorities and mainstream media). Furthermore, the influential Nature journal identified several mechanistic links between cancer and COVID-19. I pointed out that those same links (and more) also exist between cancer and COVID-19 vaccines, as evidenced in… Nature journals! Then, earlier this month we were graced with Speicher et al, which seems to have confirmed that the jabs do have DNA contamination (remember, the health authorities said this was BS), and this could lead to cancer (perhaps via SV40). For the longest time I’ve been saying that, since the clinical trials were trash, the only way we’re really going to figure out how good (or bad) the jabs are/were, is to directly compare the jabbed and the unjabbed, for all sorts of conditions, including cardiovascular conditions, cancer, and yes, COVID-19 itself (negative effectiveness, anyone?); and Steve Kirsch has been beating that drum of late as well. Looks like that’s exactly what they’ve done in Korea, with researchers who thought it would be nifty to compare cancer rates between the COVID-19 vaccinated and unvaccinated, publishing, incredibly, in another Springer Nature journal.
Kim et al found that in South Korea hazard ratios “of thyroid (HR, 1.351; 95% CI, 1.206–1.514), gastric (HR, 1.335; 95% CI, 1.130–1.576), colorectal (HR, 1.283; 95% CI, 1.122–1.468), lung (HR, 1.533; 95% CI, 1.254–1.874), breast (HR, 1.197; 95% CI, 1.069–1.340), and prostate (HR, 1.687; 95% CI, 1.348–2.111) cancers significantly increased at 1 year post-vaccination”. Source.
Okay then.
Extra: I’ve been through a lot because of not taking the jab, but geez it is nice getting up every morning knowing I don’t have to worry about the mystery juice flowing through my veins.
If you wish to donate or support me, as I fight for our rights, including doing the necessary research, and attempt to pick up the pieces after they took everything from me (and continue to), you can sign up for a voluntary paid subscription, here.
There needs to be a referendum or plebiscite on the penalty for the so called authorities, the powers that shouldn't be, once the plebs realize that they were coerced by them to self-harm.
It's astounding how most of Duh-Merica continues to deny the reality of this most dangerous BIOWARFARE "vaccine" -- for which the very definition of the word was changed-- perpetrated on us. They won't even so much as look at the research proving negative efficacy, the evidence of which began to pile up shortly after the vax rollouts.. instead, they quote "the research" that proves the "safety" and "efficacy" of the concoctions, until you point out that the research they're getting is that printed in the captured mainstream media (I believe I read that Pfizer owns CNN) and the research they're fond of quoting is done by the Big Pharma manufacturers of said products. Now, "let that sink in." Can you say "conflict of interest," kids?