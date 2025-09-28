With it quite well established now that COVID-19 vaccines aren’t all that, especially for the young and healthy, a lot of focus has turned to cancer. Last year, for example, Rubio-Casillas et al indicated that the jabs could help cancer grow. Then this year, it became apparent that cancer was skyrocketing, particular in the youth (for the uninformed trolls: this isn’t really my claim, it’s claimed by the health authorities and mainstream media). Furthermore, the influential Nature journal identified several mechanistic links between cancer and COVID-19. I pointed out that those same links (and more) also exist between cancer and COVID-19 vaccines, as evidenced in… Nature journals! Then, earlier this month we were graced with Speicher et al, which seems to have confirmed that the jabs do have DNA contamination (remember, the health authorities said this was BS), and this could lead to cancer (perhaps via SV40). For the longest time I’ve been saying that, since the clinical trials were trash, the only way we’re really going to figure out how good (or bad) the jabs are/were, is to directly compare the jabbed and the unjabbed, for all sorts of conditions, including cardiovascular conditions, cancer, and yes, COVID-19 itself (negative effectiveness, anyone?); and Steve Kirsch has been beating that drum of late as well. Looks like that’s exactly what they’ve done in Korea, with researchers who thought it would be nifty to compare cancer rates between the COVID-19 vaccinated and unvaccinated, publishing, incredibly, in another Springer Nature journal.

Kim et al found that in South Korea hazard ratios “of thyroid (HR, 1.351; 95% CI, 1.206–1.514), gastric (HR, 1.335; 95% CI, 1.130–1.576), colorectal (HR, 1.283; 95% CI, 1.122–1.468), lung (HR, 1.533; 95% CI, 1.254–1.874), breast (HR, 1.197; 95% CI, 1.069–1.340), and prostate (HR, 1.687; 95% CI, 1.348–2.111) cancers significantly increased at 1 year post-vaccination”. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: I’ve been through a lot because of not taking the jab, but geez it is nice getting up every morning knowing I don’t have to worry about the mystery juice flowing through my veins.

Share