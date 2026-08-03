Secretary RFK Jr’s recent interview with Dana Bash of CNN provides a mini course in logically fallacious reasoning and a reason why people like myself rejected the initial claims of the COVID-19 vaccines’ benefits, with Bash making big claims, being pathetically unable to back them up with evidence, and then weirdly demanding that Kennedy produce studies. Transcript. Audio.

The discussion is full of interesting little nuggets but arguably the highlight is when Bash asserts that it is “factually true that the COVID vaccine worked” and that the “COVID vaccine prevented deaths”. Kennedy asked if she thinks the “COVID vaccine protected children” and her response was to say that she talked to people about it. Nice. Who are these people, exactly? Her hairdresser’s nephew’s girlfriend’s second cousin? Some guy who’s banging her understandably unsatisfied boyfriend? The dude who lied to us many times about COVID and wouldn’t even explain things when he was recently given the chance? Kennedy then rightly asks if Bash can produce even just 1 study, with her response being: “Yes, I can. I can.” She then fails to produce a single study. Kennedy then calls her out on her BS: “You are saying nonsense. You are saying something that you cannot show me a single study that says that.”

Having already lost the little ‘debate’ Bash then desperately and bizarrely tries to shift the burden of proof, in a way that makes even less sense since Kennedy didn’t mention studies indicating the opposite, saying: “No, what studies are you talking about? You’re talking about studies that actually don’t exist.” She then found it “not productive” that he expect some evidence for her claim. The nerve of this man, who is clearly displaying toxic masculinity and White supremacy! Big claims, no evidence. Like how the clinical trials failed to show a statistically significant benefit against COVID-19 mortality. Maybe people can now understand why so many, like myself, declined the jab, and would even be prepared to suffer greatly for this rational decision.

Okay then.

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