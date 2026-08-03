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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
Aug 3

You can tell all you needed to know about the 'vaccine' from Pfizer's own study. Forget the much ballyhooed 95% effectiveness. What really mattered was the .84% ARR (which the like's of Dana never mentioned). Any drug that has such a minimal risk reduction, and for which there is zero long term health data, you'd be stupid to voluntarily take it.

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15 replies by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD) and others
Keith.'s avatar
Keith.
Aug 3

She tried to dominate knowing RFk's voice did not have the same volume or clarity. A courteous host would have allowed for that.

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3 replies by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD) and others
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