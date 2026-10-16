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peter blatch's avatar
peter blatch
Oct 16

Thank you, Raph. To quote a phrase from (then) senator Gerard Rennick when he was addressing the senate: "this place is nothing but a cesspit of lies". Yep... same applies to the pHarma controlled publications and captured research, designed to deliberately deceive, all with the blessings of our compromised uniparty government.

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David White (Oz Dave)'s avatar
David White (Oz Dave)
Oct 17

💰💉Fortune Business Insights: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/mrna-vaccines-market-113546

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