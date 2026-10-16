Our favourite ‘hyperprolific’ (aka dodgy af) academics have a bone to pick with me, for exposing their little ruse, featuring me in a number of their journal submissions, though it gave me the opportunity to highlight in the same journal the many conflicts of interest in COVID-19 vaccine research. Source. Brushing past their false claims about me and my own alleged conflicts of interest due to my “business developing anti–COVID-19 vaccines”, whatever the hell that means, I effectively agree with them on the primary topic, finding conflicts of interest to be “rampant in the pharmaceutical industry, academic journals, and COVID-19 research”.

I note that “pharmaceutical companies tend to oversee the clinical trials for their own products”; they “provide the vast majority of funding for their own regulators, who consider the outcomes of these trials”; the “results of the trials are also disseminated to the wider scientific community via the major academic – typically medical – journals”, whilst several “editors of top medical journals have stated that their publications are effectively part of Big Pharma’s marketing departments”; “it has been discovered that editors of major medical journals have received payments from pharmaceutical companies”; “peer reviewers of major journals have also received payments”; and “pharmaceutical companies make payments to doctors, which could influence physician prescribing”. And of course, “later studies purporting the success of these vaccines involve authors who have either financial ties to the vaccine manufacturers (including via their investors, such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation), or to governments (that authorised, encouraged, and even mandated the vaccines), or both”, and “Watson et al., which claimed that the vaccines saved over 14 million lives in one year, provides a textbook example of these conflicts of interest”.

Okay then.

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