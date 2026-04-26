It’s a day that ends in a ‘y’ again, so it’s time for another so-called ‘conspiracy theory’ to be confirmed as true, as CNN reports that the famous antiracist nonprofit Southern Poverty Law Center has been charged with funding Nazis and KKK associates, to the tune of several million dollars, and of course also committing fraud in the process. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche noted that “the SPLC was not dismantling these groups, it was instead manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose by paying sources to stoke racial hatred”. Source. Sounds very much like the Fed Front ‘conspiracy theory’, where White nationalists are controlled by the government. Source. Apart from the tax breaks SPLC receives from the government, donors have included ‘favorites’ of ‘conspiracy theorists’ like George Soros and his Open Society Foundation, to combat things like Islamophobia. Source. And all the while our leaders tell us that White supremacy is the threat to worry about. Source. And antisemitism. [All things racism really, which is apparently something only Whites can do. Source.] Certainly not Islamic extremism, Islam itself, immigration, all things COVID-19, etc.

Okay then.

The CNN report also indicates that one of the paid informants helped with the infamous Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. You know the one, President Trump was accused of calling White supremacists “very fine people” when he actually criticised them, which even left-wing outlets recently acknowledged. Source.

Okay then.

Also brings to mind the outrage over Elon Musk’s awkward gesture of love. The SPLC ironically accused Musk of making an “apparent Nazi salute”. Source. As did many mainstream news outlets. Source. And somehow when Democrat politicians make similar gestures it isn’t seen as some White nationalist dog whistle. Source. Source. Importantly, Musk, the only person in the world who would know what he meant by the gesture, denied the outrageous claim. Source.

Okay then.

And since we’re talking about racism and how awful Whites are supposed to be, do you know which race is the least racist? Evidence suggests White people, with Blacks potentially being the most racist. Source. [There is also evidence that Islam and African religions are the most intolerant religions with the most tolerant religions tending to be ‘White’ and East Asian. Source.] It seems that White people are so non-racist they need to be paid to act racist… And somehow White people happen to be the ones being replaced, another ‘conspiracy theory’ that turned out to be true, admitted and even celebrated. The related ‘myth’ that there is racism against Whites has also been confirmed multiple times.

Okay then.

Extra: Shouldn’t have to mention it, but I’m not a White supremacist. I’m not even White.

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