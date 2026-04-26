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Lori's avatar
Lori
8h

As we know, the WEF and others like the Dems are trying to get rid of white people and lower our numbers. It is so obvious. Even white TDS libturds in America say they hate being white and feel guilty. These idiots need a pithing for sure. Long live normal white people!

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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
7hEdited

[but I’m not a White supremacist. I’m not even White] -- then by the current definition, you can never be racist, as that's only for whites ! :)

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4 replies by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD) and others
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