Amidst ever-increasing evidence about the cardiovascular risks of using COVID-19 vaccines authorities continue to maintain that COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis is “usually temporary” (source), and that those affected “can usually return to their normal daily activities after their symptoms improve”, with the CDC in the US continuing “to recommend that everyone ages 6 months and older get vaccinated for COVID-19” (source).

Just days ago an article (Kracalik et al) published in The Lancet, one of the world’s top medical journals, on incidents of myocarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccine use in young people, found that, months later, “at the last health-care provider follow-up, 104 (26%) of 393 patients were prescribed daily medication related to myocarditis”, and that “most patients were cleared for all physical activity (268 [68%] of 393 patients)”, meaning that around one third were not. They also report: “Of 249 individuals who completed the quality-of-life portion of the patient survey, four (2%) reported problems with self-care, 13 (5%) with mobility, 49 (20%) with performing usual activities, 74 (30%) with pain, and 114 (46%) with depression.” Source.

Okay then.