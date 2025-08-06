‘Coincidentally’ just weeks after we learned that youth cancer rates are mysteriously skyrocketing, the influential Nature journal explains that COVID-19 has potentially “roused” cancer cells, that respiratory virus infections can “awaken the cells” and cause them to proliferate “to enormous numbers”. Underlying mechanisms were suggested, including COVID-19’s ability to cause inflammation, raise IL-6 levels, and raise helper T cell levels. Of course, they use this to encourage us to “consider vaccination against pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2” until we can figure this all out. Source. What they don’t do is, just as with mysterious problems of post-pandemic excess mortality, consider that COVID-19 vaccines could be playing a role. Even though…

The COVID-19 vaccines do all this as well. And this can be known even when restricting our search to the Nature family of journals - a bit ironic as I learned early on in my academic career that it is quite rude to not only not refer to prior research on the matter at hand, but especially to not refer to prior research from the same journal/s. As we all know, COVID-19 vaccines are known to cause inflammation, besides myocarditis and pericarditis, partly attributed to the spike protein, as we see in an article by Nature family journal Scientific Reports. Source. In the same journal we find an article revealing that the jabs are also associated with very large increases in IL-6 levels. Source. And as is widely-known, but as is also mentioned in an article found in Nature Immunology, the vaccines raise helper T cell levels. Source.

The Nature report also noted that data from the UK apparently found an “increased risk of cancer-related death in those who tested positive for COVID-19”. Again, the same can be said for the jabs, with the supplementary material of an Australian study on the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination (Liu et al., a critique/debunking of which shall be published proper in a peer-reviewed journal by the end of the year) surprisingly indicating that COVID-19 vaccination may also be associated with cancer, and a whole lot else, to boot (including COVID-19). Another link the Nature report didn’t make, no doubt because it only applies to the most popular COVID jabs and not COVID itself, is that the m1Ψ modification of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines “stimulated cancer growth and metastasis… suggesting that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines could aid cancer development”.

Okay then.

Extra: I sent a more formal version of this to Nature, but it would of course be a minor miracle if they published it.

Extra: Don’t worry, turbo cancer has already been called a conspiracy theory. Source. And it’s been fact-checked. Source. Nothing to see here then… Except that for some reason the Australian government no longer wants healthy children to have the jab. What do they know that we don’t?

Extra: This seems a bit like how both COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines cause myocarditis. And how both COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines bizarrely lead to symptoms of ‘long COVID’. The mysterious COVID-related condition that is so badass it can even be found in people that… didn’t have COVID.

