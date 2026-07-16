COVID jab/spike protein now lasts many years?
We now have evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines and/or their products can be found in the body more than 3 years after vaccination, thanks to peer-reviewed research by the McCullough Foundation. Source. For those wondering if this was from COVID-19 rather than the vaccines, Hulscher et al report that “SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid antibodies were negative across five separate time points spanning 809-1,433 days post-vaccination, confirmed by three independent laboratories”.
We knew earlier that this stuff could be found 2 years later, but, to use a technical term, this is a whole nother level. Starts looking like it could be permanent. A possibly ‘beneficial’ feature rather than a bug, like the ‘accidental immunity’ granted by the stuff being found in the children of vaccinated mothers? Never mind that we have 0 control over how much is getting where. And of course far removed from those initial lies from the experts about the jab and its products only being in the body for a few days, staying at the injection site, and doing no harm. Maybe something you’d like to know for sure before subjecting yourselves - and your children - to the mystery juice? But people like me are meant to be the crazy ones for opting out until we had long-term data! Would like some apologies right about now, at a minimum.
Okay then.
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Raph - you're surely posting misinformation :) We were all assured that the spike stuff was local to the injection site and never traveled anywhere else, let alone stay in the body for years. All the 'experts' told us.
It's pretty clear that not one thing about the whole covid scam was true. Everything was a lie, and all the expert class went along with it. SMH.
The regulators and the politicians said this was impossible. Have they apologised for spreading misinformation?