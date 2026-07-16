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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
4d

Raph - you're surely posting misinformation :) We were all assured that the spike stuff was local to the injection site and never traveled anywhere else, let alone stay in the body for years. All the 'experts' told us.

It's pretty clear that not one thing about the whole covid scam was true. Everything was a lie, and all the expert class went along with it. SMH.

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
4d

The regulators and the politicians said this was impossible. Have they apologised for spreading misinformation?

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