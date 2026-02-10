Source: Peter Blatch

One odd thing I noticed during the COVID-19 pandemic is the huge discrepancy between those who received 1 dose and those who received 2, and injured COVID-19 vaccine recipient and OTN reader Peter Blatch may help explain why. In Australia, I noticed that at one point there were more than 1,000,000 more people that took the first dose of a 2-dose series, than people who got both doses. Source. [Potentially tens of millions in the US, an even bigger drop-off. Source.] This is in a country with a population of about 20-22 million people. A small discrepancy makes sense. People die, people move away, etc. But this many? There are excess deaths in Australia, but not that many! Why would people who took the 1st dose opt to skip the 2nd? Doesn’t make sense, does it? Typically, people that took the 1st dose either believed in the vaccine, and would thus take the 2nd dose to be properly protected against COVID (in their minds), and/or would take the 2nd dose so that they can exit lockdown, keep their job (unlike me), go to the pub, etc. There’s not much logic in being pointlessly partially vaccinated. Unless… something went wrong. Did these people opt out of dose 2 because they were injured (or even killed) by dose 1? This could mean hundreds of thousands of jab injuries/deaths in Australia alone [and millions in the US]. And I know for a fact that this certainly is the case for some.

Firstly, one of my lawyer’s initial wins against the mandates involved a person that took the 1st dose, was injured, so obviously - not wanting to die, a not unreasonable wish - skipped the 2nd dose. Of course, because nothing makes sense in Australia (like how we blame patriots when a Muslim migrant kills people), she was denied an exemption so was fired. And now I hear from an OTN reader whose case aligns with this little hypothesis, which led to a little chat.

OTN: What is the nature of your COVID-19 vaccine adverse affect/s and how sure are you that the vaccine is to blame?

BLATCH: My first two symptoms started around three days after the injection (not counting a sore arm). These were what I would describe as ‘sheet lightning headaches’ running through my brain. This was in parallel with heavily jaundiced eyes that felt like somebody threw chillis in them. These symptoms lasted for about one week. Around then I noticed how fatigued I had become and this lasted a further 2-3 weeks. I was a road network inspector contracted to Main Roads WA at the time and found myself pulling off the road and having breaks because I could not stay focused. I have no doubt these events were related to the injection and I have never suffered these types of symptoms previously (I have had migraines and other headaches but not like the type I received after injection).

OTN: How has this injury affected your life, your daily functioning, your mood, ability to work, etc?

BLATCH: I do not appear to have sustained any long-term injuries; however, I am a little bit concerned because it is now confirmed the Moderna jabs contain high levels of DNA and other dangerous components. The harms from such genetic products may not be obvious short term and could take many years to become evident. After receiving adverse events and including my current knowledge about “all vaccines”, I could never accept another vaccine because it is evident they carry risks that have been hidden from public view (effectively denying us the lawful right to “valid fully informed consent without undue pressure, coercion or manipulation”). I was asked by HR if I wanted to resign... after I informed them that I could not comply with the mandated second injection. I refused to resign. The official letter for my dismissal reads “incapacity to perform your administrative role” and quotes my non-compliance of the workplace mandates and proceeds to... “DM has made the decision to terminate your employment”. I have done minimal work (by choice) since my dismissal as I have decided to reclaim more of my life and enjoy my good health as I approach retirement age.

OTN: What support have you received, from doctors, politicians, the media, etc. Is there anything that can be done about your situation?

BLATCH: The company HR manager suggested I speak to my doctor. When I spoke to the doctor, his first question was, “Have you been to the ED?”, to which I replied, “No.” I gave a brief description of the effects and then he said “your condition is normal”. I still view his response as dismissive and cold. I was disappointed and knew he could not care less. I also sent a letter to my Federal MP who did not have the decency to give me a reply. I have made comments about vaccines and mRNA in general on Facebook and had my posts deleted so that was not effective either [more on Facebook censoring here]. I have also reported my adverse events to the TGA, as (then Senator) Gerard Rennick was seeking public assistance at the time and recommended people report their adverse events. Otherwise, I would not have known there was a place to report such issues.

OTN: Why did you take the vaccine?

BLATCH: The reason I took the injection was due to my approaching retirement age and did not wish to become unemployed at such a time. I was already suspended without pay and left in a motel room 200 km from home before complying.

OTN: Will you be pursuing legal action? And if so, against whom? Are you involved with the class action that Dr McCann is spearheading?

BLATCH: I would like to take legal action but have not pursued that option. It is a very difficult choice to say who should be brought before the courts. I believe crimes were committed on federal, state, vaccine administrators, and corporate levels. However, it was all the states that introduced these unconstitutional mandates upon Australians. I chose not to be part of Dr McCann’s class action because it appeared to be for people who had received medical treatment for their injuries.

OTN: What strikes me as even more significant about your case is the fact that you took only 1 dose of the vaccine. The government data indicates that around a million adult Australians (approximately 5%!) took the 1st dose yet did not take the 2nd (the 1-dose Janssen vaccine was never supplied here). That is an extraordinary statistic. Given that those who took the 1st dose had already been exposed to the product, and they were just 1 dose away from all the benefits of being ‘fully vaccinated’, such as the freedom to leave home when people like me were still being locked down, and the ability to keep putting food on the table, it seems obvious to me that there must be a fair few vaccine-related injuries and deaths involved. Especially given the increasing evidence that the vaccines are not as effective or safe as initially claimed, and the studies linking the vaccines to excess mortality, as someone whose case appears to at least partly justify this hypothesis, what is your take?

BLATCH: I agree with your viewpoint. After I received adverse effects from the jab, I knew I could not risk further injury regardless of losing my job and my freedom. Also, I was already suspicious about taking a ‘medical experiment’ as boasted by Greg Hunt. Another employee I worked with also endured the same outcome as me and left the job after one jab. Thank you for the interview, Raph.

Okay then.

Share