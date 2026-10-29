Mock-up image by Grok

According to the left-leaning (!) New York Times, the Democrats ran a highly deceptive strategy to defeat US Senator and Republican Dan Stevens: “if the Peltola campaign or its allies could track down and persuade another Dan Sullivan to run for Senate, the confusion could cost the senator crucial votes on the state’s unusual, four-person ballot”. Apparently the “plan worked”. The recruiting effort was also outright deceptive, involving “a mysterious Midwestern operative, who traversed the state using a fake name and made his pitch to would-be candidates over beers at brew pubs”. The other Dan Sullivan even registered as a Republican at one point. The Democrats also “considered forming a new political party to draw conservatives onto the ballot”, and made “efforts to support the new candidates financially”. Source.

Of course any honest and moral person would see this as wrong, extremely dishonest, and deceptive. There is also an irony with the name of the party (as well as their ongoing portrayal as the ‘good guys’) and their clearly undemocratic intentions, and also their lies about President Trump and the Republicans stealing elections and subverting democracy. Noticing this oddity, Trump attempted to put an end to it, so surely he would finally be praised by polite society for trying to protect democracy, right? Right?! No, not in this clown world we live in. He was criticised, and accused - again - of seeking to subvert democracy (this was before the NYT article’s publishing). Source. They really do accuse you of what they themselves are doing. This brings to mind the still amazing Time article on all the shifty and (literally) conspiratorial things the Democrats were doing in 2020 to ‘protect democracy’.

Okay then.

So what does this have to do with COVID-19 vaccine mandates? Well pretty much everything is linked, so I often make multiple connections even if they don’t always seem so relevant. President Trump did not support the mandates, while the Democrat Biden ushered them in. Source. Indeed, when he returned to office Trump worked to reinstate and compensate military service members let go over COVID-19 vaccine mandates. These are the mandates the US government now acknowledges didn’t help, and probably did more harm than good. And I do think that the US fully approving and mandating the jabs - all happening with the Democrats in power - led to the Australian mandates which affected me directly. After all, the Australian TGA admitted that they relied on the American FDA’s evaluations. Source. Common practice in Australia, apparently. Source. Oh, and these are the same drug regulators that are funded by… Big Pharma. So seeing the Democrats resorting to such nasty tactics and implementing harmful policies makes me a little suspicious of their intentions.

Okay then.

Extra: Such deception is characteristic of our leaders in general. Let us never forget that the US government lied, and ironically became anti-vaxxers, in trying to move Asians towards American COVID-19 vaccines - and they admitted it. So you’ll have to forgive me if I don’t roll up my sleeves when these lying liars who lie, and those who parrot their lies, approve, encourage, and mandate the jabs.

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