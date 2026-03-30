We already knew, despite the government misinformation about COVID vaccines and their products staying at the injection site, for a couple of days, and doing no harm, that they can do tons of harm, can hang around in the body for years, and can travel all over, including breastmilk, to the placenta and umbilical cord, and even to the (mouse) fetus. Now, thanks to Bartmann et al, it looks like we can confidently say the stuff is getting into human foetuses. Source.

As per our previous coverage of this developing story, anyone saying that this is a good thing as the children get ‘free protection’ needs to get their head checked. We have 0 control in this process, so it is very likely that the babies are getting too little or too much. Indeed, and I can’t believe the journal let this line slide, the researchers note that the rapid development, approval, and administration to pregnant women “was inconsistent with the general obstetrical practice to take special care in the treatment of pregnant and breastfeeding women to prevent the fetus or infant from suffering adverse effects”. Just like I was taught in pharmacy school. You don’t mess with pregnant women. You don’t give them ham. We’re even careful with giving them acetaminophen/paracetamol. Totally new technology that hijacks your cells and is now known to cause massive health problems? Totes fine. Saint Pfauci (JBUH) has deemed it so. Source.

Okay then.

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