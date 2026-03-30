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LK's avatar
LK
7h

🥹😢 so much devastation and harm done. All those who profited from this scam need to be rounded up and stripped of their assets.

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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
7h

[You don’t mess with pregnant women] .... pregnant people, Raph - you don't want to get cancelled :)

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1 reply by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD)
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