COVID vaccine negative effectiveness, again
Now they increase the incidence of more flu-like illnesses?
It’s been a couple of months, so you know what that means, more evidence for COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness, in a major journal! This one comes with a twist, as Dörr et al, publishing in Nature spin-off journal Communications Medicine, found in Swiss healthcare workers that “more SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations are associated with a higher risk of influenza-like respiratory illness and workdays lost”. And, aligning with evidence that these effects are dose-dependant, more jabs meant more infections. Source.
This is a nice accompaniment to the usual stuff on COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness, where the vaccines apparently cause more COVID-19. And the evidence that flu vaccines cause more flu. And Saint Fauci’s (jab be upon him) article on how vaccines for respiratory infections tend to be useless [at best]. Don’t you just love science?
Okay then.
Extra: Must make special mention of Peter Doshi, the other major force behind JECP4, who indicated years ago that COVID-19 vaccines should reduce flu-like symptoms in general. I wasn’t the biggest fan of that notion, and he copped some flak for it, but it aged well!
Okay Then News (and the associated forum at CovidSkeptics.com) is my personal collection of evidences against mainstream narratives, made freely available to the public. Subscribe for free email updates, here.
If you wish to donate or support me, as I fight for our rights, including doing the necessary research, and attempt to pick up the pieces after they took everything from me (and continue to), you can sign up for a voluntary paid subscription, here.
So the shots are not 100% safe and effective? Well knock me down with a feather! I thought the safety and effectiveness was why people were coerced to take these shots, against their will. If the so called authorities, aka the powers that shouldn't be, lied about the effectiveness and safety, or lack thereof, of these shots, what didn't they lie about?
"Jab be upon him". Classic, I am stealing that from you!