Thank God I’m up to date with all my jabs!

It’s been a couple of months, so you know what that means, more evidence for COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness, in a major journal! This one comes with a twist, as Dörr et al, publishing in Nature spin-off journal Communications Medicine, found in Swiss healthcare workers that “more SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations are associated with a higher risk of influenza-like respiratory illness and workdays lost”. And, aligning with evidence that these effects are dose-dependant, more jabs meant more infections. Source.

This is a nice accompaniment to the usual stuff on COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness, where the vaccines apparently cause more COVID-19. And the evidence that flu vaccines cause more flu. And Saint Fauci’s (jab be upon him) article on how vaccines for respiratory infections tend to be useless [at best]. Don’t you just love science?

Okay then.

Extra: Must make special mention of Peter Doshi, the other major force behind JECP4, who indicated years ago that COVID-19 vaccines should reduce flu-like symptoms in general. I wasn’t the biggest fan of that notion, and he copped some flak for it, but it aged well!

