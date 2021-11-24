Our 4 previous entries concerned the safety of COVID vaccines, with a large focus on the questionable conduct of major COVID vaccine developer Pfizer.

In 2009 Pfizer “agreed to pay $2.3 billion, the largest health care fraud settlement in the history of the Department of Justice, to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products… The company will pay a criminal fine of $1.195 billion, the largest criminal fine ever imposed in the United States for any matter.” Source. Fellow COVID vaccine developers AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have also paid substantial criminal fines over the years. Source.

Okay then.