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Deep Dive's avatar
Deep Dive
3dEdited

While Mr. Bridgen really does mean well, I am willing to bet that there is an influence operation surrounding him and feeding him -- in the attempt to get him to say something which is false (so that they can discredit him).

The worst lot I've seen in VAERS is Moderna's 032 H 20 A, with 789 serious adverse event reports per million doses (1,578 serious adverse event reports per two-dose regimen).

Upscaling by a factor of 5 to account for the estimate that only 1 in 5 serious adverse events are captured by spontaneous reporting, you get 7,890 serious adverse event reports per two-dose regimen -- 7.89 serious adverse events per 1,000 fully-dosed (0.789%).

That almost 1% hospitalization of the people taking these particular Moderna shots -- 1 hospitalized from the shot, for each 127 that took it-- but Bridgen's estimate works out to 14% hospitalization after the shots.

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Shelly's avatar
Shelly
3d

Thank you so much ....agreed ... they knew and they knew they had immunity

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