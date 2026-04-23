Maybe, but that’s not what that study (Wong et al) shows; as a critic of the jabs and the mandates, this one pains me. I’ve seen a few instances where people on our more jab-critical ‘side’ get a bit carried away, but for a variety of reasons I tend to keep mum (like a lack of time - with what little I can do I’d rather take on the false claims from the authorities*). But this one is pretty important. It’s a claim that’s gone viral, shared by so many of my new allies and supporters, and yet is so obviously wrong. It makes us all look like… well, that European guy who thinks the jabs are going to kill billions of people in just 2 weeks. Pro tip: That 2 weeks was years ago. Like ‘the kraken’ and the US military bringing the rightful President Trump back in 2021. Or the end of the lockdowns. So consider this a well-meaning heads up about misunderstandings from ‘our side’, ones that give the ‘other side’ the ammunition they so desperately desire to prove once and for all that we are misinformation merchants. Although we’ve got a damned good record so far.

I will generally avoid naming names but one figure from our side I will note shared false claims about the study, largely because we already directly interacted about it on social media for all to see, is former British politician Andrew Bridgen, one of the ‘good guys’. Not really picking on him, I think he’s great, and many others ran with it too. In any case, he claimed that “those pushing the Covid jabs knew they were lethal” and that “1 in 7 who took the Covid shots had a severe/life threatening adverse medical event as a result”. Source. As is so unfortunately common, Bridgen did not provide a link. Given the virality and an image in the attached video, it was clear that he referred to Wong et al. The problem is, Wong et al did not show this, and it’s not even close. Source.

First problem, this was not at all a randomised sampling. A bunch of people were invited to partake in the British study on COVID-19 vaccine safety, and a fraction accepted. Straight off the bat, numerous selection biases. Let’s be fair. If this study showed the jabs were great, we’d already be calling it garbage now. I’ve done so for much less! But there’s more.

The adverse drug reactions (ADRs) were “self-reported” and “suspected”. Rightly or wrongly, the fact is there was pretty much no attempt to confirm that these were genuine vaccine ADRs. For example, no baselines, no comparison with the unjabbed.

And now for the real confusing bit. The wording in the study is woefully ambiguous and perhaps even sloppy, leading to the very understandable misunderstanding that around 13% or 1/7 of the ADRs were serious, like death or serious injury serious. Awful phrasing aside, the article, including the always-crucial supplementary material, makes clear that almost all of the ADRs were acute and benign (things like headaches); that the only serious ADRs from the most common ones were myalgia and arthralgia (scary words, but this is Medicalese for… muscle pain and joint pain); and that there were no real safety signals.

Common sense dictates that a 1/7 chance of super serious ADRs like death would be one heckuva safety signal, so clearly the authors have been misinterpreted. And let’s be real, we all think (know?) that the journals are corrupt af. If this study really said what so many of us think it said it would not have been published, right? And of course, if it really did mean 1/7, and the journal somehow was cool with that, even the most hardcore on ‘our side’ can see that’s not the case. Heck, it was amazing that Raethke et al got published, and that was 1/400, which already is more than enough to take serious action around the jabs and the mandates, especially for the young and healthy.

So there you have it. I feel saddened and dirty. It’s not fun, but it had to be done. If this bums you out too, that we don’t here have a good study showing the jabs are very harmful and that so many of our allies were caught up in these misunderstandings, please go ahead and read my latest study on excess deaths in Australia. Yes, the jabs definitely did cause excess deaths, and my follow-up article going into some more detail has been accepted and makes it even clearer.* And please, for the love of all that is pure and unjabbed, don’t just parrot the next big claim,** especially without sources/links. We Davids can beat the Goliaths, but we have to do it the right way. We’re the good guys on this, and we can’t stoop to their level.

Okay then.

*Extra: This includes not only the many flawed studies championing the vaccines but also false claims made about me by people like my sparring partner Professor Morris. Like good frenemies, we’ve always been quite civil to each other, but it appears he has finally given up his veneer of decency and objectivity, deciding to embrace the outright villain role, harassing me on social media, claiming that I claim more about my recent excess deaths article than I should. In truth, he applies what I claim about one argument in the article to the other argument. When I proved it to him, with references and all, several times, instead of accepting this error and moving on, he doubled down, repeating the lies. Not a good actor. Nevertheless, I’ve had another little piece accepted by the same journal, touching on their recent articles painting a more negative picture about the vaccines, including my own. I address the main criticisms I’ve received on social media (there is no proper academic critique), such as the claims that the excess deaths are not statistically significant and that causation isn’t established.

**Extra: Another pet hate of mine is ‘our side’ engagement farming about this and that lawsuit. Almost all of which go nowhere. Like ZOMG someone you’ve never heard of is suing Pfizer!!! Anyone can sue anyone, so the mere act of taking legal action isn’t itself such a big deal. Let’s focus on the wins, the instances where some justice was done and which show us what’s possible, especially when there are wins that so many of us are still unaware of. Like mine! And the person that was inspired by my wins and took action themselves, and won :)

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