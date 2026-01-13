It’s a topic that just won’t go away, with more and more people, including doctors and scientists, wondering if COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer. Back in 2024 a study (Rubio-Casillas et al) indicated that adding “N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) to the mRNA vaccine [as with the Pfizer jab] in a melanoma model stimulated cancer growth and metastasis”. Last year, youth cancer rates were mysteriously up, and the prestigious Nature journal discussed links between COVID-19 and cancer; I pointed out, in a response they refused to publish, that their own journals show that the same links exist between COVID-19 vaccines and cancer. Also last year, a Korean study found that cancers were up in the COVID-19 vaccinated (Kim et al); another found a link between breast cancer and the jabs; and the excellent Speicher et al found much DNA contamination in the vaccines, making a cancer link more plausible.

Now in 2026, a literature review (Kuperwasser & El-Deiry) published in Oncotarget finds that 69 publications “reported diverse cancer types appearing in temporal association with COVID-19 vaccination or infection”, many of which directly association cancer with the vaccines. The authors suspect the spike protein, present in the COVID-19 infected and the jabbed, is playing a role. Source. Adding to the intrigue, it was reported that soon after publication “Oncotarget’s website became inaccessible, displaying a ‘bad gateway’ error that the journal attributed to an ongoing cyberattack”. Source. Of course, our leaders and experts continue to deny that the jabs cause cancer. Source.

That’s that, hey? The powers that be told us not to worry. Umm… hang on a minute. They also told us that the cardiovascular deaths in the treatment group of the Pfizer trial was unrelated to the jab. Source. They also told us that the Pfizer jab wasn’t causing myocarditis. Source. They also told us that COVID vaccines stopped infection and/or transmission, which they knew was BS when they said it. Oh, and they were dead wrong about the jab and its products (like the aforementioned spike protein) staying around the injection site, and only for a few days, whilst doing no harm - which they quietly walked back. If you follow the actual science, you’d know the COVID-19 vaccines can cause fatal cardiovascular problems, even in children. Source. Makes you wonder what else they were ‘wrong’ about, hey?

