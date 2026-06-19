A highly concerning Iranian study has been published (Taghavi et al), associating COVID-19 vaccines with birth defects. Source. The researchers found that “Atrioventricular septal defects (AVSD) were observed more frequently in women vaccinated within the teratogenic window compared with unvaccinated women (SMD = 0.22)” and “Cleft palate also occurred slightly more frequently in this group (SMD = 0.13)”. If such things can be found with a sample size of just “1,352 participants”, imagine what we can find when we look at all the billions who were jabbed. You know, because that’s apparently how this is done now, inject billions with a radically novel product, then try and figure out the harms. As Saint Pfauci (JBUH)* said, “We need to study it more.” After we force everyone to take it… Notably, the jabs are still being recommended (though at least not for healthy children in some countries), and the American government even agreed to pay Pfizer over a billion dollars for more adult and paediatric COVID jabs (source), so soon after it was revealed that they lied to us about COVID’s origins.

Those of us who can still think and remember, perhaps because we avoided the jab (check this & this), will recall that when the jab was rolled out we didn’t have long-term safety data (still true now), with the vaccines rushed out the door. And the American government wanted us to wait 75 or more years to access the data they relied on, which is already presumably minute compared to what we now know. We unjabbed were always right to be ‘hesitant’, even if we would suffer for it, and ongoing research keeps vindicating us. Over the years - far from the complete (and now somewhat hidden) misinformation that the jabs and/or their products stay at the injection site, for only a couple of days, and do no harm - we would discover that the stuff can be in our system even years later, and get up to all sorts of nastiness. For example, it gets to the heart, the brain, and yes, even gets into breastmilk and crosses the placenta, into the fetus. What does it do there? Of course we now know the jabs cause all sorts of side effects, and are linked to excess deaths, but most relevant here is that the offspring of vaccinated mice displayed autism-like behaviours and potential neurodegeneration, with recent studies in humans indicating the jabs are associated with psychiatric and sexual effects; as well as brain fog, fatigue, dizziness, and pain, with delayed onset, like more than a year later, quite common. Don’t forget your boosters!

Okay then.

*Extra: JBUH means “jab be upon him”. Gotta show reverence to such an exalted one, a prophet, the literal embodiment of science itself.

Extra: Are people still telling themselves that it was right to risk the health (and even lives) of their children, in the effort to save grandma? The effort that probably did jack all, at best?

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