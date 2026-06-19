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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
4d

This is right in line with Pfizer's own post-trial test results with vaccinated mothers where out of 274 mothers:

-23 had spontaneous abortions

-75 had severe adverse events

Proof: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf [pdf page 12]

Looks like many of the fetuses that survived had plenty of damage along the way.

Kansas is suing them for this along with five other states. Here is the Kansas attorney general suit press conference followed by tje reason you know nothing about these travesties (pfizer buys ad space to force news agencies not to inveatigate or run negative stories on them): https://old.bitchute.com/video/dP8IeU0vefvj [video 4mins]

Oh, this information is NOT brought to you by Pfizer.

Good luck out there.

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peter blatch's avatar
peter blatch
4d

So many jab harms and some of these may manifest themselves 5-15 years from now. Will the next generation suffer consequences from this iatrogenic assault?

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