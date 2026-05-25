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Alysson's avatar
Alysson
2d

I’ve come to believe that the jabs make a lot of people stupid and all those still taking them are, indeed, stupid. And I always ask that “insensitive” question when someone dies unexpectedly.

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Fiona Halliwell's avatar
Fiona Halliwell
2d

Absolutely should we be able to ask the question 'was he/she jabbed"? and I frequently do, despite the raised eyebrows, at sudden deaths, heart problems and aggressive cancers.

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1 reply by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD)
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