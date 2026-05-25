For those who can still remember, probably because they’re unjabbed (!), our leaders and experts told us to take the totally safe COVID-19 vaccines, but several studies now indicate, like the recent Fujisawa et al in the major Scientific Reports journal, that the jabs cause post-COVID-19 vaccination syndrome (PCVS), with symptoms such as brain fog, fatigue, dizziness, and pain. Finding that heaps of people suffered from PCVS in Japan, the researchers noted that 14.6% of patients had severe adverse events, around 30% of patients still had symptoms (so much for transience), and a concerning 12.4% had delayed onset (≥ 360 days later).* Source. No, I didn’t stutter.

Remember when they told us that the jab stays at the injection site, for only a couple of days, and causes no harm? Maybe not if you’re jabbed. [And this encouraging but ultimately manipulative claim turned out to be 100% false, with the CDC quietly altering their website over it. Check this, this, and this.] The new study aligns quite well with previous research showing that the jabs are associated with cognitive decline, and also what normal people would call personality changes. They’ve even been linked to psychosis. Source. Source. Evidently, the jab’s spike proteins get to the brain and do all sorts of funky shit, potentially long-term. Maybe those doomsday predictions about the jabs making zombies weren’t that far off… The age old question is of course: “Do stupid people take COVID-19 vaccines, or do COVID-19 vaccines make people stupid?” Maybe a bit of both?**

Okay then.

*Extra: So delayed onset is a thing. That’s a whole lot of ‘anti-vaxxer myths’ and ‘conspiracy theories’ (source, source, source, source) now confirmed true or plausible! Maybe all those mysterious cases of ‘died suddenly’ and cancer are jab-related after all; there is evidence of DNA contamination and tampering after all. And this further vindicates those like myself who were ‘agnostic’ from the beginning, not sure that the jabs were harmful but preferring to err on the side of caution, as they could be demonstrated as such many years later. Like pholcodine.

**Extra: If you’d like to get instantly banned from OTN just tell me this is too harsh. I will never apologise for saying things like that, and for asking the ‘insensitive’ question when someone unexpectedly dies, “Did they take the jab?” I was asked that question by my employer, and society in general, and they destroyed my life over it. We unjabbed faced a lot of insults, discrimination, and even persecution, so grant us the right to be a little resentful, especially if you’re the sort of person that thinks people today should have the right to be eternally resentful about what happened to their ancestors - as long as their skin is of a certain (darker) colour. One might think that we actual victims even have the right to pursue justice.

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