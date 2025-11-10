We have been told for years now that COVID‐19 vaccine‐associated myocarditis was transient, mild, and had a “self‐resolving clinical course”, unlike the scary “long term sequelae associated with COVID‐19, such as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, and other forms of myocarditis”. Source. Let’s hope it doesn’t turn out like the whole ‘the jab and its products stay in the arm, do no harm, and only for a couple of days thing’, which of course turned out to be as wrong as can be. Well…

Publishing in Oxford University Press’ European Heart Journal, Ramadan et al looked at “patients diagnosed with COVID-19 vaccine-associated myocarditis”, with some interesting findings YEARS LATER: “The median time since admission was 2.4 years (IQR: 2.3–2.7). At follow-up, 11 (69%) patients had a left ventricular (LV) ejection fraction of ≥50% (mean: 50.1±8.9%), compared to 14 (88%) at admission. Mean global longitudinal strain was −12% (±3.2). LV mass index was normal in 13 (81%) patients… Diastolic function, assessed based on ASE criteria, was normal in 14 (88%) patients… Regarding symptoms, five patients (31%) reported persistent fatigue at follow-up (mean FAS: 26±9), five patients (31%) still experienced palpitations, and four patients (25%) had ongoing chest pain during exercise.” Their “results indicate that more than two years after admission for COVID-19 vaccine-associated myocarditis, patients exhibit impaired left ventricular function” and that despite “biochemical recovery, one-third of patients continued to experience symptoms, highlighting the need for long-term follow-up to address persistent patient-reported concerns and optimise post-myocarditis care.” Source. Yeah nah, that’s not a typo, myocarditis patients were still suffering, YEARS LATER. Funny how something so transient can require “long-term follow-up”, lest we get more mysterious cases of ‘suddenly’.

Okay then.

