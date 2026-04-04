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Lori's avatar
Lori
2d

Racist, Nazi, Fascist, SSDD. The libturds and their mantras. They are so predictable and moronic. People were born in their own countries so stay there. Our countries are full, no vacancies. Especially here in the US where these awful illegal aliens and migrants are committing fraud in the billions and citizens are paying for it. Two words for immigration and it ain't Happy Birthday. Same with BS birthright citizenship. Just bc your uterus opened and plopped out a kid does not make you any part of the American story.

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Hobson's avatar
Hobson
2d

We are a nation of immigrants. Although, Celtic heritage, my friends, here in Adelaide are (per heritage) out of Scotland, China, Malaya, Vietnam, Pacifica, Finland, Latvia, Russia, Ukraine, and far more. We are Australian. That song: The one you all know, hits a collective nerve, bigtime. Surely, it is the values we adopted. Our parents came to build new identity: Not to replicate the 100 nations they left. Owning this human physical body says zilch about key family values an individual has acquired via developmental ontogeny. For an immigrant to believe they retain intact native values, when in conflict with Australian values, is horrific, as recent tragedy suggest. Dr Greg Yates in Adelaide.

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