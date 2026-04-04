Just like that, it seems like those of us not so keen on mass migration of very different people are not so ‘racist’ and ‘far right’ anymore, with the European Parliament effectively voting to do more to “deport rejected asylum seekers” (source); the German Chancellor indicating that the bulk of the Syrian ‘refugees’ would be sent home in the next few years (source); burqa bans being introduced/strengthened in many countries (source), which might deter a certain type of migrant; and even lost causes like the UK (source), Canada (source), and Australia (source), all with more left-wing leadership, are tightening immigration laws.

Of course, poll after poll shows that Westerners don’t want mass migration (especially of people who don’t share our values), with many even keen for recent migrants to be deported, and yet our so-called ‘democratic’ leaders force it upon us anyway. Source. Even some with a migrant background (like my mixed self) seem to have had enough. Source. With our traitorous leaders and organisations like the WEF having long been keen on open borders, at least for places like Europe (since indigenous preservation is good for everywhere but White-dominated places), it’s worth considering what changed. Maybe it’s the increasing realisation (even by the WEF) that we probably don’t need to bring in hordes of migrants - especially when so many end up on welfare instead of doing what we were told they would do - when AI/robots will be replacing people anyway? In any case, it looks like we are not ‘racist’ anymore. Or if we still are, we all are.

Okay then.

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