Deportation's back on the menu, boys!
Just like that, it seems like those of us not so keen on mass migration of very different people are not so ‘racist’ and ‘far right’ anymore, with the European Parliament effectively voting to do more to “deport rejected asylum seekers” (source); the German Chancellor indicating that the bulk of the Syrian ‘refugees’ would be sent home in the next few years (source); burqa bans being introduced/strengthened in many countries (source), which might deter a certain type of migrant; and even lost causes like the UK (source), Canada (source), and Australia (source), all with more left-wing leadership, are tightening immigration laws.
Of course, poll after poll shows that Westerners don’t want mass migration (especially of people who don’t share our values), with many even keen for recent migrants to be deported, and yet our so-called ‘democratic’ leaders force it upon us anyway. Source. Even some with a migrant background (like my mixed self) seem to have had enough. Source. With our traitorous leaders and organisations like the WEF having long been keen on open borders, at least for places like Europe (since indigenous preservation is good for everywhere but White-dominated places), it’s worth considering what changed. Maybe it’s the increasing realisation (even by the WEF) that we probably don’t need to bring in hordes of migrants - especially when so many end up on welfare instead of doing what we were told they would do - when AI/robots will be replacing people anyway? In any case, it looks like we are not ‘racist’ anymore. Or if we still are, we all are.
Okay then.
Okay Then News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Okay Then News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Racist, Nazi, Fascist, SSDD. The libturds and their mantras. They are so predictable and moronic. People were born in their own countries so stay there. Our countries are full, no vacancies. Especially here in the US where these awful illegal aliens and migrants are committing fraud in the billions and citizens are paying for it. Two words for immigration and it ain't Happy Birthday. Same with BS birthright citizenship. Just bc your uterus opened and plopped out a kid does not make you any part of the American story.
We are a nation of immigrants. Although, Celtic heritage, my friends, here in Adelaide are (per heritage) out of Scotland, China, Malaya, Vietnam, Pacifica, Finland, Latvia, Russia, Ukraine, and far more. We are Australian. That song: The one you all know, hits a collective nerve, bigtime. Surely, it is the values we adopted. Our parents came to build new identity: Not to replicate the 100 nations they left. Owning this human physical body says zilch about key family values an individual has acquired via developmental ontogeny. For an immigrant to believe they retain intact native values, when in conflict with Australian values, is horrific, as recent tragedy suggest. Dr Greg Yates in Adelaide.