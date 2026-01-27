So apparently now we who oppose mass migration of people very different to us (and who even hate us) into the developed countries are no longer ‘racist’, because speakers at the World Economic Forum apparently gave us permission to think that we have enough - perhaps even too many - people. Mainstream news outlet Bloomberg reports that at the recent WEF event in Davos Alex Karp, the CEO of leading AI company Palantir and known “card-carrying progressive”, in conversation with WEF interim co-chair (and chairman and CEO of BlackRock*) Larry Fink stated: “I do think these trends [AI taking our jobs] really do make it hard to imagine why we should have large-scale immigration unless you have a very specialized skill.” Source. Source.

This brings to mind Fink’s own words in 2024, again at a WEF event, where he opines that while “we always used to think shrinking population is a cause for negative growth”, he now recognises that “large, developed countries that have xenophobic immigration policies, they don’t allow anybody to come in, shrinking demographics - these countries will rapidly develop robotics and AI and technology”. He thinks that “we’ll be able to elevate the standard of living of countries and the standard of living of individuals, even with shrinking populations”. In fact, these ‘racist’ countries will apparently have the advantage, as “the social problems that one will have in substituting humans for machines is going to be far easier in those countries that have declining populations”. Source.

Of course, the WEF and its supporters have long been one of the drivers of said mass migration. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: I’ve raised the problem of having 8 billion or so bored people when their job prospects evaporate thanks to AI before. We already know what bored and/or unemployed migrants get up to in the West. Source. Similar things happen in Australia, with violent crimes like rape and child molestation in the Indigenous community often brushed aside as the ‘good kids’ just being bored. Source. Source. Source. Fun times ahead…

*Extra: Yes, the same BlackRock that along with other big asset managers like Vanguard and State Street owns/controls pretty much everything.

