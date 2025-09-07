Whenever someone wanted to discuss the possibility that COVID-19 vaccines had significant DNA contamination the authorities were quick to gaslight us, just as with pretty much everything else to do with the scamdemic. For example, ABC News reported that such claims were “unverified” and somehow “debunked”. Source. Reuters assured us that the mRNA jabs were “purified using various techniques to remove unwanted material including enzymes to break up any residual plasmid DNA”. Source. Bill Gates’ beloved The Guardian referred to such ideas as ‘widely debunked conspiracy theories’, citing a Pfizer spokesperson - who obviously is totes objective about all this - as dismissing “the claim that its Covid-19 vaccine contained contaminant DNA fragments”. Source. Scientific American indicated that “concerns about DNA contamination from a virus called simian virus 40 (SV40)” were “unfounded”. Source. The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (who acted quite bizarrely on this and related issues) outright called it “misinformation”. Source. They also claimed: “Evidence from the more than 13 billion vaccine doses given worldwide shows that COVID-19 vaccines have a very good safety profile in all age groups. The benefits of the approved vaccines far outweigh the possible risks.” Which is super weird since Australian authorities now realise that the risks outweigh the benefits in healthy children, apparently made obvious from their own data from years earlier!

Well, we’re into paragraph 2, so you know what that means… The conspiracy theory has pretty much been proven true. Amazingly, published in a proper medical journal, Autoimmunity. Speicher et al found that when using “fluorometry, total DNA in all vials tested exceeded the regulatory limit for residual DNA set by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the World Health Authorization (WHO) by 36–153-fold for Pfizer and 112–627-fold for Moderna after accounting for nonspecific binding to modRNA”, and “SV40 promoter-enhancer-ori (0.25–23.72 ng/dose)” was detected in Pfizer. Having important implications for claims around benefits outweighing the risks, the authors note that “cumulative dosing presents significant and unquantified risks to human health”. Source. More doses means more surprises! To what extent? We don’t know yet.

Okay then.

Oh, and SV40 is linked to cancer. Source. Yet another link between the jabs and cancer, which could help explain why youth cancer is skyrocketing.

Okay then.

Extra: Wage legal warfare. Now. I’m not just suggesting some shit for y’all to do. I’ve been at it for a while. Get cracking. Nothing will change if you don’t make it change.

