Mainstream media has been reporting that “noncitizens cast ballots in New Jersey after about 6,600 residents were improperly registered to vote between June 2023 and June 2024”. Source. You’d think this would be a huge scandal, especially as President Trump fights for election integrity (source), but it was quickly and predictably followed by the authorities letting us know that this was only a small problem and not proof that any elections were overturned, and quibbling over whether such votes can be considered ‘fraud’. Source.

Of course, such isolated incidents do not prove that any election was ‘stolen’, with intent. But this minimisation is a common tactic to essentially stop the acquisition of proof when it comes to all the (in my view) related issues like elections, immigration, and COVID-19. “This thing we found, it’s not great, but it’s small and a one-off.” Oh, but what about all the other small one-offs we have found? And what about all the stuff we haven’t found because we don’t look because we’re told there’s nothing to find except all the one-offs?

With elections there have been several small one-offs that are deeply concerning, and together, particularly with stuff we haven’t found yet, could easily overturn an election, whether you call it ‘stolen’ or not. Apart from big players admitting to a “conspiracy” to manipulate voters against President Trump and selective media reporting likely influencing the election, we’ve seen issues like illegitimate mail-in ballots, falsified audit tallies, and even Trump ballots being found in the bin (source).

On immigration, especially around Muslim immigration, we’re told that problems like terror attacks are rare and not really a concern. Even though there seems to be a lot of them. Like the recent one in Berlin, Germany. Source. Don’t worry, they are just a collection of one-offs. And let us pretend that there’s nothing else to worry about besides these apparently rare terror attacks, and grooming gangs. Like changing demographics (whether racial and/or cultural) impacting votes, policies, and the rights of groups we also sought to protect. Just recently the alphabet people got another dose of reality as a gay cruise ship was denied entry in Turkey and Egypt. Source. And that Berlin terror attack occurred at an LGBT Pride event. Source.

We’ve seen it time and time again with the COVID-19 vaccines. Every time we’ve noticed something that’s not quite right, like the jabs cause this or that (potentially even cancer), and are associated with excess mortality, the focus is quickly shifted to how adverse effects tend to be rare and benign. Add it all together, however, and suddenly it doesn’t look so rare and benign. More so, when we look more and find out more, and keep our minds open to possibilities, as is more than reasonable when discovering that the jab and/or its products can be found in the body many years after administration, and delayed onset is very much a thing.

Okay then.

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