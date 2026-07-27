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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
6d

Yesterday, someone robbed me in broad daylight, pointing a gun at my head. But they didn't take very much money. And the gun wasn't loaded. And the person who stole it had been abused as a child, and was a drug addict who couldn't help themselves. And I had lots of money left in the bank. And the robber may have needed the money more than I. So after all, crime really isn't all that evil, is it? So saith the criminals.

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1 reply by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD)
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
6d

Septics are not the brightest lights in the harbor. The US ranks approximately 33rd for mean IQ in cross-national IQ comparisons. They are ourperformed by the peoples of all other advanced Western English-speaking nations and even by the Communists in China and are outperformed in some comparisons by the Muslims in Iran and by people in third world Cambodia.

Immigrants, and in particular the children of immigrants tend to be smarter than native born Americans. The Indian diaspora in the US scores approximately one standard deviation (about 15 IQ points) higher than the seppos, on average. It is no coincidence that Elon Musk was not born in the US.

Americans scream for affirmative action programs, and for a "leg up," to help them overcome the disadvantage they face due to application of the merit principle.

However, Elon and POTUS Trump support the merit principle and are staunch opponents of affirmative action for Americans.

Elon strongly supports and utilizes the US H-1B visa program for his companies, with Tesla previously obtaining large numbers of these visas for foreign tech workers.

POTUS Trump’s businesses also heavily utilize visas to hire foreign labor

No other country apart from the US lets illegal immigrants vote.

The US does not have a gun to its head forcing it to do this.

However, given the low mean IQ of native Americans perhaps there is an upside to allowing potentially the best and the brightest among them to vote.

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