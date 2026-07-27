Dodgy New Jersey votes issue minimised, as with immigration & COVID
Mainstream media has been reporting that “noncitizens cast ballots in New Jersey after about 6,600 residents were improperly registered to vote between June 2023 and June 2024”. Source. You’d think this would be a huge scandal, especially as President Trump fights for election integrity (source), but it was quickly and predictably followed by the authorities letting us know that this was only a small problem and not proof that any elections were overturned, and quibbling over whether such votes can be considered ‘fraud’. Source.
Of course, such isolated incidents do not prove that any election was ‘stolen’, with intent. But this minimisation is a common tactic to essentially stop the acquisition of proof when it comes to all the (in my view) related issues like elections, immigration, and COVID-19. “This thing we found, it’s not great, but it’s small and a one-off.” Oh, but what about all the other small one-offs we have found? And what about all the stuff we haven’t found because we don’t look because we’re told there’s nothing to find except all the one-offs?
With elections there have been several small one-offs that are deeply concerning, and together, particularly with stuff we haven’t found yet, could easily overturn an election, whether you call it ‘stolen’ or not. Apart from big players admitting to a “conspiracy” to manipulate voters against President Trump and selective media reporting likely influencing the election, we’ve seen issues like illegitimate mail-in ballots, falsified audit tallies, and even Trump ballots being found in the bin (source).
On immigration, especially around Muslim immigration, we’re told that problems like terror attacks are rare and not really a concern. Even though there seems to be a lot of them. Like the recent one in Berlin, Germany. Source. Don’t worry, they are just a collection of one-offs. And let us pretend that there’s nothing else to worry about besides these apparently rare terror attacks, and grooming gangs. Like changing demographics (whether racial and/or cultural) impacting votes, policies, and the rights of groups we also sought to protect. Just recently the alphabet people got another dose of reality as a gay cruise ship was denied entry in Turkey and Egypt. Source. And that Berlin terror attack occurred at an LGBT Pride event. Source.
We’ve seen it time and time again with the COVID-19 vaccines. Every time we’ve noticed something that’s not quite right, like the jabs cause this or that (potentially even cancer), and are associated with excess mortality, the focus is quickly shifted to how adverse effects tend to be rare and benign. Add it all together, however, and suddenly it doesn’t look so rare and benign. More so, when we look more and find out more, and keep our minds open to possibilities, as is more than reasonable when discovering that the jab and/or its products can be found in the body many years after administration, and delayed onset is very much a thing.
Okay then.
Okay Then News (and the associated forum at CovidSkeptics.com) is my personal collection of evidences against mainstream narratives, made freely available to the public. Subscribe for free email updates, here.
If you wish to donate or support me, as I fight for our rights, including doing the necessary research, and attempt to pick up the pieces after they took everything from me (and continue to), you can sign up for a voluntary paid subscription, here.
Yesterday, someone robbed me in broad daylight, pointing a gun at my head. But they didn't take very much money. And the gun wasn't loaded. And the person who stole it had been abused as a child, and was a drug addict who couldn't help themselves. And I had lots of money left in the bank. And the robber may have needed the money more than I. So after all, crime really isn't all that evil, is it? So saith the criminals.
Septics are not the brightest lights in the harbor. The US ranks approximately 33rd for mean IQ in cross-national IQ comparisons. They are ourperformed by the peoples of all other advanced Western English-speaking nations and even by the Communists in China and are outperformed in some comparisons by the Muslims in Iran and by people in third world Cambodia.
Immigrants, and in particular the children of immigrants tend to be smarter than native born Americans. The Indian diaspora in the US scores approximately one standard deviation (about 15 IQ points) higher than the seppos, on average. It is no coincidence that Elon Musk was not born in the US.
Americans scream for affirmative action programs, and for a "leg up," to help them overcome the disadvantage they face due to application of the merit principle.
However, Elon and POTUS Trump support the merit principle and are staunch opponents of affirmative action for Americans.
Elon strongly supports and utilizes the US H-1B visa program for his companies, with Tesla previously obtaining large numbers of these visas for foreign tech workers.
POTUS Trump’s businesses also heavily utilize visas to hire foreign labor
No other country apart from the US lets illegal immigrants vote.
The US does not have a gun to its head forcing it to do this.
However, given the low mean IQ of native Americans perhaps there is an upside to allowing potentially the best and the brightest among them to vote.