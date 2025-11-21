An extraordinary hit piece against electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla recently hit mainstream TV which was very misleading, as evidence for Tesla’s (and Waymo’s) autonomous driving technology’s ability to save lives - and even reduce rapes - mounts. Perhaps because Tesla head Elon Musk helped President Trump win re-election, Tesla in particular appears to have drawn the ire of the mainstream, whose usual climate alarmism would ordinarily necessitate gushing praise for those producing cars that are very energy efficient, and safe. ‘News’ program 60 Minutes aired a very negative story on Tesla and its driverless tech, spending much time on a single fatal accident (compared to how many fatal accidents with internal combustion engine cars?), where the (unharmed!) Tesla driver appeared to be at fault (if you call screwing around with his phone instead of watching the road being at fault),* from several years ago, involving a much older form, not intended to be driverless, of Tesla’s autonomous driving technology (currently FSD supervised). Source. They also forgot to mention the data, relying instead on anecdotes. Also featured was expert Missy Cummings, who has clear conflicts of interest, such as having worked for a company involved in rival technologies. Source. They also neglected to show the evidence of the benefits of Tesla and FSD.

Apart from the many videos circulating online indicating that Tesla’s FSD took evasive actions resulting in accidents being prevented, a Forbes article, despite being authored by Brad Templeton, who has worked for Tesla rival (what is now known as) Waymo, explained that Tesla cars, with or without FSD (but especially with), result in fewer major and minor collisions. Source. And that’s now, pretty much at the beginning of this technological revolution. The tech for electric vehicles and self-driving technology is improving in leaps and bounds, with major updates appearing seemingly every few weeks. And it’s not hard to see how this could save lives. The vast majority of fatal car accidents are caused by speeding, distraction, fatigue, and driving under the influence. Source. All things that are not an issue with a properly functioning and competent computer at the wheel. Did 60 Minutes note this? Of course not, that would be doing their job.

They also didn’t note that such driverless tech, currently effectively limited to Tesla and Waymo, who now effectively rival traditional taxis and ride-sharing services, will likely lead to fewer rapes. As recently reported by the New York Times, Uber alone “received a report of sexual assault or sexual misconduct in the United States almost every eight minutes on average between 2017 and 2022”, which means that “400,181 Uber trips resulted in reports of sexual assault and sexual misconduct”, just in the US. Source. It’s hard to imagine that such sexual assaults and rapes would be possible when travelling solo in a Waymo, Tesla Robotaxi, or Tesla Cybercab.

Okay then.

*Extra: Tesla was found partly liable in court, but intend to appeal the decision, noting that “evidence at the trial showed the driver was solely at fault because he was speeding with his foot on the accelerator, which overrode Autopilot, while looking for his phone and not at the road”. Source.

Extra: To add a little relevant context to the story (hopefully 60 Minutes will take notes), I do not own a Tesla (cannot afford one after having my life destroyed over the COVID-19 vaccine mandates), and am not a Tesla influencer (yet). And while I very much admire the achievements of Tesla and its leader, rival Waymo’s electric vehicles and autonomous driving tech also appears, already now, to result in “an 88% reduction in property damage claims and 92% reduction in bodily injury claims”. Source.

