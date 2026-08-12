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peter blatch's avatar
peter blatch
9h

Thank you Raph. They denied us known cheap safe and effective products and isolated people in cold dark hospitals, and used "profitable" expensive treatments such remdesivir and the supposedly untested mRNA synthetic gene therapy injections, that never proved to be safe or effective in trials from previous years. However, Pfizzer did extensive testing on the reproductive systems of rats, which is a good indicator of the true purpose of this bioweapon jab. Pfizzer has also spent $43B on cancer clinics.... obviously in anticipation of more cancer (victims) patients which would amount to a substantial profit increase for these unaccountable tyrants. Bottom line... we all know most of the journals supporting this agenda was funded by the pHarma industry and propagandised by the MSM. They did not make mistakes, this was an all-out assault on humanity.

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1 reply by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD)
Alison's avatar
Alison
9h

I need to go to SpecSavers. I read that as 'Experts say COVID-19 vaccine science was poor and pissed', which puts an entirely different slant on matters, n'est-ce pas?

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2 replies by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD) and others
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