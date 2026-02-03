The (fake) news has long graced us with powerful fake images, with the latest being MS NOW’s use of an image of Alex Pretti (who was killed by ICE earlier this month - source), that has clearly been edited, apparently to make him more attractive and thus more sympathetic, whilst reporting on misinformation and lies.* The company formerly known as MSNBC admitted this: “MS NOW swapped out the original thumbnail image for this video. The previous thumbnail used was an AI-enhanced image of Alex Pretti.” Source. Even Snopes acknowledged it. Source.

Brings to mind other instances of deceitful images in the news, like the “Weather Channel reporter struggling against hurricane winds that seemingly did not affect other persons nearby”. Source. And when ABC News showed the “slaughter in Syria” that actually was from a gun range in Kentucky. Source. And when a Time Magazine cover indicated that President Trump separated a toddler from her mother, which was eventually disputed by her own father. Source. Still with Trump, and showing a nice contrast with the Pretti case, down to the underlying news stories being about lies, CNN used a fake image of an extremely overweight Trump. Source. And to bring in my ‘favourite’ topic, who could forget CBS News using Italian hospital footage as evidence that New York hospitals were being overwhelmed because of COVID-19? Source. After apologising for the ‘error’, they reportedly did it again a week later! Source. While we’re on COVID, looking to social media (which our overlords are quite happy to abuse, which they even admit to), we can never forget the absolute classic that is the old Chinese dude dropping dead because of COVID (nah, it was before COVID, being cancer, which is far deadlier**). Source. In fact, it was the lack of people randomly dropping dead that made it clear to me and many others that the pandemic was a scamdemic.** The Guardian also shared an image of an old man dead in the street, in pandemic-era Wuhan, China, without being able to “determine how the man, who appeared to be aged in his 60s, had died”. Source.

Okay then.

*Extra: And on that there is plenty to go around, from all sides. Some Republicans have been defending Pretti’s killing with a very strange argument. One being FBI director Kash Patel, who of course supports the Second Amendment, yet somehow criticised Pretti for (legally) having a gun. Source. If there was a good reason to kill Alex Pretti, that ain’t it.

**Extra: In case you forgot, COVID deaths, exaggerated as they were, were easily dwarfed by total deaths, cardiovascular deaths, cancer deaths, and even tobacco-associated deaths. COVID deaths were also mainly in the elderly, with the average age at death at times being older than life expectancy! Quite pathetic compared to proper pandemics.

