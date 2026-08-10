The claim that Fauci knew COVID-19 vaccines were causing miscarriages is sweeping the inter websright now, but to this logician it seems like everyone’s getting a bit too excited. Let me start by trying to stave off a bunch of hate mail, which will inevitably come anyway. I have no love for Fauci. My research and legal actions make it very clear which ‘side’ I am on, and my X profile clearly states that my pronouns are, like Elon Musk’s, prosecute/Pfauci. And while I don’t have definitive proof, I do suspect that the jabs are impacting fertility. But… The claim currently going crazy on social media right now is not quite right.

I’ll refrain from naming names as these are all people I respect and fight alongside on all things COVID, except for one, the originator of the claim. Senator Ron Johnson, a great guy, one of the few ‘good guy’ politicians, who helped bring me to the US to testify and who placed my critique of Watson et al (tens of millions saved by the jabs in 1 year…) into the official record of the US Senate, shared the above image on X. Fauci at one point wondered if the jabs could theoretically cause miscarriage, and then later indicated they didn’t find any evidence of such. That’s a nothignburger. Those things are totally compatible with each other.

It’s what scientists should do. Consider a bunch of hypotheses, gather evidence, and then come to conclusions. Figure out which hypotheses are plausible and which aren’t. Logically speaking, and logic is my forte, having taught on it at university for many years, there is no story here. It would be like if I at one point said that while I don’t believe in God, I haven’t checked every inch of the Universe, and it’s possible he might be out there somewhere. And then later I say that I have looked quite a bit and find no evidence of God’s existence. And then hordes of people rise up as one excitedly proclaiming what a liar and hypocrite I am. There’s no story there.

Here’s what the story could be. The jabs do cause miscarriage. Fauci knew about it, before he made these statements. That’s a story! And that explains why he likes pleading the fifth. See if you can make that one happen. But as we have it, there’s no story, just embarrassment. It makes us all look bad, fueling the suspicions of the ‘other side’, that we are illogical and scientifically illiterate.

Okay then.

TL;DR: COVID jabs may well be causing miscarriage. And that bastard Saint Pfauci may well have known about it. But him initially saying that it may be possible and later saying that he sees no evidence of it is a complete nothingburger.

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