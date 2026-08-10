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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
8hEdited

It's quite likely the jabs are no good if you're pregnant, despite the TGA/ATAGI et al telling pregnant women they should get jabbed. This is despite Pfizer never having done tests. It's also not in the medical establishment's interest to track if miscarriages have actually been correlated with increased jabbing. Of course, correlation != causation, except when it does !

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1 reply by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD)
Nancy Parsons's avatar
Nancy Parsons
11h

Occasionally, I appreciate a slap of thinking-sobriety. (Not too often, I'm sensitive. 🌝) This was one of those times. Thank you for a dose of sobriety in a fraught time!

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10 replies by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD) and others
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