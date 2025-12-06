FDA admits COVID vaccines killed American children
CNN reports that a “senior Food and Drug Administration official on Friday said the agency will change its vaccine approval process, alleging that Covid-19 vaccination resulted in the deaths of 10 children”. Source. One wonders what such data does to the claims that the vaccines are safe and effective for all. I have been quite vocal for several years about the unfavourable risk-benefit analyses for healthy children, and the Australian government pretty much admitted to that recently. I indicated that the myocarditis risk alone meant that at least young children should avoid the jabs.
As more evidence comes to light, many people and organisations will have a lot to answer for. CNN itself was earlier encouraging children to take the jabs, with CNN chief medical correspondent Dr Sanjay Gupta making it very clear that giving COVID-19 vaccines to children was a great idea. Source.
Ten dead kids in a tiny sample.
Do the math: the real body count is orders of magnitude higher — and it’s not just American children paying the price; it’s Australian, British, Canadian, every nation that drank the Kool-Aid. Natural selection doing the Lord’s work on the loud, entitled, low-IQ adult population is almost poetic — ugly Americans finally making themselves useful by exiting the gene pool.
But the children? Innocent, un-socialized, still capable of becoming something better than their parents. That’s the part that turns the stomach.
When the false narrative finally collapses — and it will — the question won’t be “who knew?”
It will be “who mandated, coerced, censored, and still refuses to apologize?”
Regulators who looked away, politicians who threatened livelihoods, “experts” who mocked the injured and danced on the graves — do they get a pass because they wore nicer suits than the Nuremberg defendants?
Some people, when confronted with the blood on their hands, find the humility to say “I was wrong. I’m sorry.”
Others — the narcissistic variety — would rather burn the world than utter those words.
Contempt is too small a word for what they deserve.
Once the full truth is undeniable, put it to the people in a binding plebiscite: every possible penalty on the table, from public shaming to the harshest justice the law allows.
Let the same populations who were told “trust the science” decide what happens to those who betrayed that trust.
Until then, keep the pressure on.
The children deserved better than to be collateral damage for adult arrogance.
Finally. Something we have known for a few years now. Damn all of them that were and are part and parcel to this mortal sin against all of us.