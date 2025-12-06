CNN reports that a “senior Food and Drug Administration official on Friday said the agency will change its vaccine approval process, alleging that Covid-19 vaccination resulted in the deaths of 10 children”. Source. One wonders what such data does to the claims that the vaccines are safe and effective for all. I have been quite vocal for several years about the unfavourable risk-benefit analyses for healthy children, and the Australian government pretty much admitted to that recently. I indicated that the myocarditis risk alone meant that at least young children should avoid the jabs.

As more evidence comes to light, many people and organisations will have a lot to answer for. CNN itself was earlier encouraging children to take the jabs, with CNN chief medical correspondent Dr Sanjay Gupta making it very clear that giving COVID-19 vaccines to children was a great idea. Source.

