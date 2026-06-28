Vive la France!

You can stop wondering about the veridicality of the great replacement ‘conspiracy theory’ and anti-White racism as French politician (and AWFUL) Clémence Guetté gloats that French Whites keen to preserve French ethnicity in France have already ‘lost’, with 1 in 3 French people ‘linked to immigration’. Source. Earlier this year, Spanish politician Irene Montero called for migrants to replace Natives in Spain. Source.*

Looks like the so-called conspiracy theory is undoubtedly true, and has been for some time. First they denied it (while calling the rational among us all sorts of nasty names), then they celebrated it, the thing that wasn’t supposed to be happening, and now they are actively calling for it. With how many ‘conspiracy theories’ turn out to be true, it’s becoming harder and harder not to become one. All you have to do is notice that there are bad actors, everywhere, and often in the most influential positions, actively working to destroy everything we in the West hold dear.

Okay then.

*Extra: Those of us living in the ‘New World’ would also notice the double standard that we need to feel perpetually guilty about what some people hundreds of years ago did to the Native populations (as with Australia’s Voice referendum), while the same people advocating for that are championing the replacement of Natives in the ‘Old World’. Shocking I know, but White Europeans are indigenous to Europe, Japanese people are indigenous to Japan, etc. Do we care about Indigenous rights or not?

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