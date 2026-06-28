French MP tells Whites they've already lost
You can stop wondering about the veridicality of the great replacement ‘conspiracy theory’ and anti-White racism as French politician (and AWFUL) Clémence Guetté gloats that French Whites keen to preserve French ethnicity in France have already ‘lost’, with 1 in 3 French people ‘linked to immigration’. Source. Earlier this year, Spanish politician Irene Montero called for migrants to replace Natives in Spain. Source.*
Looks like the so-called conspiracy theory is undoubtedly true, and has been for some time. First they denied it (while calling the rational among us all sorts of nasty names), then they celebrated it, the thing that wasn’t supposed to be happening, and now they are actively calling for it. With how many ‘conspiracy theories’ turn out to be true, it’s becoming harder and harder not to become one. All you have to do is notice that there are bad actors, everywhere, and often in the most influential positions, actively working to destroy everything we in the West hold dear.
Okay then.
*Extra: Those of us living in the ‘New World’ would also notice the double standard that we need to feel perpetually guilty about what some people hundreds of years ago did to the Native populations (as with Australia’s Voice referendum), while the same people advocating for that are championing the replacement of Natives in the ‘Old World’. Shocking I know, but White Europeans are indigenous to Europe, Japanese people are indigenous to Japan, etc. Do we care about Indigenous rights or not?
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French mean IQ appears to be rather low compared to high IQ countries such as Communist China, Iran, Russia, Australia, Japan and South Korea. It's apparently actually even lower than US mean IQ. ( Average IQ by Country 2026 (Map and Global Ranking) https://share.google/5lZ3bjlzbM9vebt73 )
With regard to covid vaccine uptake, the largest French study (3,690 people in Paris and Marseille during late 2021) included predominantly migrants from:
West Africa (~43–48%)
Central and Southern Africa (~20–26%)
smaller numbers from other regions
76.2% of migrants received at least one COVID vaccine dose.
The figure for the French general population at the same time was 91.1%.
( Estimating COVID-19 vaccine uptake and its drivers among migrants, homeless and precariously housed people in France
https://www.nature.com/articles/s43856-023-00257-1?utm )
A US study in 2021 found that young Black adults were among those most hesitant to get a covid-19 vaccine.
The original July 2021 preprint received enormous publicity because it reported 23.9% hesitancy among PhD holders, apparently the highest educational group.
( Time trends, factors associated with, and reasons for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: A massive online survey of US adults from January-May 2021https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0260731&utm )
It appears that Whitey needed a PhD to develop hesitancy about the covid19 vaccines whereas a sizable number of young black adults did not.
I am not sure if the US finding is generalizable to France. Counter-intuitively, however, one may wonder if the mass migration to France from the third world might yet raise French mean IQ.
A university colleague directed me to this article:
https://quadrant.org.au/magazine/australia/the-incidence-of-cannibalism-in-aboriginal-society/
The significance is that the clash of cultures when the English invaded Australia was, in many ways, a genocidal event, but was maybe not ENTIRELY negative for the indigenous people (in the longer term), and particularly for indigenous women. It is also interesting that this article points out that open discussion of this issue has been forbidden since the 1950s.