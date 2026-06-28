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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
2d

French mean IQ appears to be rather low compared to high IQ countries such as Communist China, Iran, Russia, Australia, Japan and South Korea. It's apparently actually even lower than US mean IQ. ( Average IQ by Country 2026 (Map and Global Ranking) https://share.google/5lZ3bjlzbM9vebt73 )

With regard to covid vaccine uptake, the largest French study (3,690 people in Paris and Marseille during late 2021) included predominantly migrants from:

West Africa (~43–48%)

Central and Southern Africa (~20–26%)

smaller numbers from other regions

76.2% of migrants received at least one COVID vaccine dose.

The figure for the French general population at the same time was 91.1%.

( Estimating COVID-19 vaccine uptake and its drivers among migrants, homeless and precariously housed people in France

https://www.nature.com/articles/s43856-023-00257-1?utm )

A US study in 2021 found that young Black adults were among those most hesitant to get a covid-19 vaccine.

The original July 2021 preprint received enormous publicity because it reported 23.9% hesitancy among PhD holders, apparently the highest educational group.

( Time trends, factors associated with, and reasons for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: A massive online survey of US adults from January-May 2021https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0260731&utm )

It appears that Whitey needed a PhD to develop hesitancy about the covid19 vaccines whereas a sizable number of young black adults did not.

I am not sure if the US finding is generalizable to France. Counter-intuitively, however, one may wonder if the mass migration to France from the third world might yet raise French mean IQ.

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Michael Lardelli's avatar
Michael Lardelli
2d

A university colleague directed me to this article:

https://quadrant.org.au/magazine/australia/the-incidence-of-cannibalism-in-aboriginal-society/

The significance is that the clash of cultures when the English invaded Australia was, in many ways, a genocidal event, but was maybe not ENTIRELY negative for the indigenous people (in the longer term), and particularly for indigenous women. It is also interesting that this article points out that open discussion of this issue has been forbidden since the 1950s.

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