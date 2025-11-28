In 2023 German researchers Kuhbandner & Reitzner linked excess mortality in Germany to COVID-19 vaccination, and now they’re back with an updated article, in another journal (published by the prestigious Royal Society), finding that despite “rising excess mortality, COVID-19 deaths declined over time”, and that higher “vaccination rates correlated with larger increases in excess mortality and with smaller declines in COVID-19 deaths and case fatality rates, even after adjusting for prior mortality levels and time-invariant confounders”. Source.

As if excess deaths weren’t enough, their finding that higher “vaccination rates were also associated with a smaller decline in reported COVID‑19 deaths and a smaller decline in the SARS‑CoV‑2 case fatality rate from the second to the third pandemic year” is yet more evidence for the troubling phenomenon of COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness. It’s a bit like that UK data indicating that the jabbed die more from COVID and non-COVID. And as if we needed more reminders that we can’t trust the people in charge (we had only just considered the many instances around COVID were our leaders not only got things wrong but acted deceitfully and unethically), they found a “positive association between trust in institutions and rising excess mortality”. Apparently trusting the government can literally cost you your life.

Okay then.

