Germans link excess mortality to COVID vaccines
In 2023 German researchers Kuhbandner & Reitzner linked excess mortality in Germany to COVID-19 vaccination, and now they’re back with an updated article, in another journal (published by the prestigious Royal Society), finding that despite “rising excess mortality, COVID-19 deaths declined over time”, and that higher “vaccination rates correlated with larger increases in excess mortality and with smaller declines in COVID-19 deaths and case fatality rates, even after adjusting for prior mortality levels and time-invariant confounders”. Source.
As if excess deaths weren’t enough, their finding that higher “vaccination rates were also associated with a smaller decline in reported COVID‑19 deaths and a smaller decline in the SARS‑CoV‑2 case fatality rate from the second to the third pandemic year” is yet more evidence for the troubling phenomenon of COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness. It’s a bit like that UK data indicating that the jabbed die more from COVID and non-COVID. And as if we needed more reminders that we can’t trust the people in charge (we had only just considered the many instances around COVID were our leaders not only got things wrong but acted deceitfully and unethically), they found a “positive association between trust in institutions and rising excess mortality”. Apparently trusting the government can literally cost you your life.
Okay then.
Okay Then News (and the associated forum at CovidSkeptics.com) is my personal collection of evidences against mainstream narratives, made freely available to the public. Subscribe for free email updates, here.
If you wish to donate or support me, as I fight for our rights, including doing the necessary research, and attempt to pick up the pieces after they took everything from me (and continue to), you can sign up for a voluntary paid subscription, here.
"they found a 'positive association between trust in institutions and rising excess mortality'”. First time I heard of anybody looking into that. I have no sympathy for the gullible, whose support for the assholes in charge enables them to crush the sane and decent minority.
Governments will have to be especially careful about denying a link to excess mortality, because humanity knows that nothing is certain until it is officially denied.