The UK Health Security Agency, part of the UK Government, “has been accused of a “cover-up” after refusing to publish data that could link the Covid vaccine to excess deaths”, arguing that “that releasing the data would lead to the “distress or anger” of bereaved relatives if a link were to be discovered”, as reported by The Telegraph. Better yet, this “potentially critical data – which map the date of people’s Covid vaccine doses to the date of their deaths – had been released to pharmaceutical companies but not put into the public domain”. Seems like it’s fair to say that the data is quite incriminating, since they’re worried that “publishing the data “could lead to misinformation” that would “have an adverse impact on vaccine uptake” in the public”. Source. If the data matched up with our leaders’ and experts’ ongoing claims about the safety and effectiveness of the jabs, such data should make most people pretty gleeful, wouldn’t you think? It’s looking like the jabs have something to do with the troubling and bizarre phenomenon of post-pandemic excess mortality after all.*

Okay then.

Oh, by the way this is not the first time something like this has happened. While our leaders and experts got much wrong (pretty much everything) on COVID, as that US government report alone demonstrates, there are several instances where they outright lied to us, or at least behaved in a non-ideal manner, shall we say. For example, in Australia the authorities were recommending the vaccines for healthy children even when it was obvious from the beginning of the vaccination program that the risks outweighed the benefits, as apparently acknowledged just recently.

In the US, the experts and leaders were assuring the public that the jabs stopped infection and/or transmission, without a smidgen of evidence to support their claims, and even as they were discussing ‘breakthrough infections’. The US was also caught lying, via fake social media accounts, about COVID-19 vaccines in Asia, without so much as an apology. Still with the US, apparently the masters of deception, their CDC claimed that the jabs/their products stay at the injection site, do no harm, and are gone in a couple of days. ALL of that was complete and utter bullshit, and as that became obvious, the CDC quickly alerted all of the mainstream media to get the word out ASAP to every man, woman, child, and transthing all over the world, to let them know of their massive cock-up. You wish. No, the CDC just quietly altered their website, without any fanfare, and apparently unaware that internet archives exist.

Back to the UK, health secretary Matt Hancock had messages leaked where he described his intention to scare people and thus cause behavioural change; he also broke his own social distancing guidelines so he could have an affair. Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, both now former prime ministers of the UK, also broke their own lockdown laws. So too did Professor Lockdown himself, Neil Ferguson, who also couldn’t keep it in his pants, while your grandma was apparently dying - and he also was the boss of the research team behind that mega-influential Watson et al study on the jabs saving jillions of people, which has since been absolutely demolished by more credible scholars. Lovely blokes, yeah, surely you can trust them… We were conned. Gaslit. Persecuted. Injured. Killed. Get angry, and do something already.

Okay then.

*Extra: While I have already dabbled in the area of excess mortality, and the related topic of negative effectiveness, I have another article on excess deaths that has just about been accepted by a journal published by a major academic publisher. Should be out soon. I think it pretty much proves that the jabs are causing excess deaths. Not just correlation. Causation.

