This isn’t about my next legal victory against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates (hopefully just a few more months for that one), or a class action on COVID-19 vaccine injuries, this is about the businesses that closed due to the lockdowns. Yes, all of the responses to COVID-19 had serious negative consequences. All for a virus that was responsible for only a small fraction of overall deaths; killed fewer people than our already existing - and far greater - problems of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and even tobacco use; and for the most part was deadly in those already close to death. ABC News reports that the “Victorian government has settled a multi-million-dollar class action by businesses shut down during the state’s second wave of coronavirus in 2020”. The claim was made “on behalf of thousands of businesses” and amounts to a “$125 million settlement”. As is often the case with such victories, especially as so many people still don’t seem to understand how badly they were duped on all things COVID, a bit of creative lawyering looks to have been required. The allegation was made “that negligence in the [hotel quarantine] program allowed COVID to escape from hotel quarantine, causing Victoria’s second lockdown”. Source.

Perhaps this will help pave the way for additional and more straightforward cases, where such creative lawyering is not required. And this report ties in nicely with the frustration I and many other Australians felt about how state borders were closed, preventing us from seeing our loved ones, while international travellers were let in - with COVID. Source. Make it make sense. Isn’t it absurdly obvious? Australia is an island nation. How else could we get COVID and all the variants? Governments are also starting to accept that the risks of the jabs outweigh the benefits for some groups, like healthy children. There’s evidence to suggest this applies to people in their 20s, and I think it can be extended further, even into the 60s and 70s.* If and when that is properly established, I imagine there will be a few more legal actions over the ‘safe & effectives’. At pretty much every level our leaders and experts got it wrong on COVID, and they must pay.

Okay then.

*Extra: It’s tough for me now but I’ll try elaborate on this soon.

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