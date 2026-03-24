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gally's avatar
gally
1d

But governments dont pay anything ,its the public taxes or the scum in power borrow money from there banker backers which is all part of the plan anyway as that comes with extortionate interest rates and is nothing more than debt to future children ,pretty sure they factored all that in and dont give a feck anyway as long as they got rich from it all and did there masters bidding

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3 replies by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD) and others
Jeremy's avatar
Jeremy
1d

I was about to post that in fact it isn't the people responsible who pay but @gally beat me to it.

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