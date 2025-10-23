An explosive study has been published in JAMA Neurology that links popular contraceptive depot medroxyprogesterone acetate (Depo-Provera, brought to you by Pfizer) with “a statistically significant increased relative risk of developing a meningioma diagnosis when compared with women using oral medroxyprogesterone acetate, other contraceptives, and healthy controls without use of these contraceptives”. The researchers found a “relative risk of 2.43 (95% CI, 1.77-3.33) for meningioma diagnosis compared with controls”, and a “relative risk of 1.18 (95% CI, 1.10-1.27) compared with controls” for the oral formulation. Source. This adds to prior research linking the pill with breast cancer. Source.

This is somewhat personal to me because when I was a young pharmacist I advised a relative, who was already experiencing side effects, not to continue taking the pill due to rumblings about an increased cancer risk, no doubt adding to my general scepticism about pharmaceutical companies and concerns about overprescribing of all pharmaceuticals. It’s almost as if taking hormones to manipulate your body’s normal functioning is not something you one do lightly. Well, not everyone is now. As reported by NBC News, more than 1,000 women are already in the process of suing Pfizer. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: This should also have us further questioning the appropriateness of supplying children - who are not yet capable of making such big, and also unnecessary and illogical (they say sex isn’t gender), decisions - with hormones to cause potentially irreversible changes and adverse effects, including death, and infertility. Source.

Extra: No doubt I’d also link this to the situation with the COVID vaccines… If it can take decades to get a fuller (and not necessarily full) picture of the risks, as here with the pill, and earlier with pholcodine, how can the experts, politicians, and mainstream media have been so sure that the Pfizer and non-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, initially tested for literally a couple of months, were safe, and worth the risk? Well, now we know that, at least for certain groups, the risks appear to outweigh the benefits, and of course there’s those cancer links to ponder as well.

