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Gordon Groves's avatar
Gordon Groves
6d

In 2022, American life insurance companies actuarial tables revealed a 40% all-cause mortality following the bioweapons rollout. Crunch the numbers and you get 3 million deaths. 30 million permanently disabled Americans. Not a peep out of Congress, for fear of reprisal, mortal or otherwise. Took two shots myself, leading to permanent disablement, due to shortness of breath. blood tests revealed high histamine reactions, of the kind one would receive due to the bite of a black mamba ( analogy ). My doctor said whatever was in the vials of the bad batches would probably never be known due to government censorship and lack of any motivation to analyze the vials. Trump still proud of the military rollout of the very fine "vaccines which stopped the spread of the life-threatening plandemic known as COVID, which you could translate into Certificate of Vaccine I.D, with the 19 translated into the first and ninth letters of the alphabet= A.I., or artificial intelligence. Christine Lagarde said the plan to put the world on digital money depended on the rollout of the Covid shots.

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Warren Klein's avatar
Warren Klein
Feb 18

This year Queensland Health Minister publicly stated that over 1,000 elderly patients in hospital were too sick to go home and not sick enough to stay in hospital. There are no elderly care facilities available. Brisbane Courier Mail says 3,700 instead of over 1,000. No explanation of how this problem happened. I suspect jabs are the problem but no one in authority is willing to say so.

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