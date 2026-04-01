I lost my final COVID vaccine mandate case
Update: See the note at the bottom.
This has been my whole life these past few years, and I had naively assumed we had it in the bag, given the previous legal victories (which inspired others to take action, and win), and the other side’s insurer already accepting liability. But we lost. This is devastating. And I especially feel like I’ve let you all down. Like so many things since the scamdemic, including my firing, it doesn’t make any sense. I don’t know where we go from here, whether we appeal, whether I keep fighting in some way, whether OTN will continue to exist. I need some time to just step back and process things.
Okay then :'(
Extra: April Fools’ joke. Like when I ‘got the jab’. A bit dark I know. It was originally even darker but I wisely removed a line after “whether OTN will continue to exist”. But the real joke is that I would even consider giving up… We’ll be winning this! It’s supposed to be just a few months to go now.
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May you be inspired to move forward in the way that is best for you, and with many blessings, grace, and strength.
I'm so sorry, that is a terrible injustice. Do what you need to do to help yourself deal with this huge blow. No matter how disappointing, thank you for letting us know.