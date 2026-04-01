Update: See the note at the bottom.

This has been my whole life these past few years, and I had naively assumed we had it in the bag, given the previous legal victories (which inspired others to take action, and win), and the other side’s insurer already accepting liability. But we lost. This is devastating. And I especially feel like I’ve let you all down. Like so many things since the scamdemic, including my firing, it doesn’t make any sense. I don’t know where we go from here, whether we appeal, whether I keep fighting in some way, whether OTN will continue to exist. I need some time to just step back and process things.

Okay then :'(

Extra: April Fools’ joke. Like when I ‘got the jab’. A bit dark I know. It was originally even darker but I wisely removed a line after “whether OTN will continue to exist”. But the real joke is that I would even consider giving up… We’ll be winning this! It’s supposed to be just a few months to go now.

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