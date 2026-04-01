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Transcriber B
5dEdited

May you be inspired to move forward in the way that is best for you, and with many blessings, grace, and strength.

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Claudia
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I'm so sorry, that is a terrible injustice. Do what you need to do to help yourself deal with this huge blow. No matter how disappointing, thank you for letting us know.

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