Some positive news, despite fears on all sides of politics, President Trump, and other government officials around the world, announced an end to the 2026 Iran conflict, with Trump declaring that “Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon!” Source. Source. There wasn’t even a ground invasion. Oil prices dropped and stock prices soared, following the ceasefire announcements and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Source.

It’s worth noting that when the 2026 Iran war started, numerous mainstream news outlets (and even Trump supporters), including CNN and NBC News, indicated that Trump undermined his campaign promises, starting a forever war, which is something he heavily criticised his predecessors for doing. Source. Source. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: As always, my focus is on the inconsistencies and even outright lies in the media and such, not on who the ‘good guys’ and ‘bad guys’ are. For those interested in that, consider the sorts of things Iran got up to of late, and wonder if those who support them, which often includes our leaders, can be considered ‘good’.

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