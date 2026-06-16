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Areugnat's avatar
Areugnat
6h

Thank you for this, Rafael. Main stream media has such TDS that they have relentlessly blackballed everything Trump did in this war.

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
8h

Untold billions will flow out to Israeli corporations in the reconstruction. Just like our Gaza presence. They won't use U.S.A.I.D. but grift all the same.

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