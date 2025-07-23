CNN reports that “The US Department of Health and Human Services said Monday that it’s undertaking an initiative to reform the country’s organ donation system, after a federal investigation found that one organization in the Kentucky region began the process to take organs from people who may not have been dead.” From “351 cases in the investigation”, at least “28 cases involved patients who may not have been deceased at the time the organ procurement process began”. One case involved a fellow who was in hospital for an overdose, “to find people shaving his chest, bathing his body in surgical solution and talking about harvesting his organs”. Turns out he wasn’t brain-dead, so “the procedure to take Hoover’s organs stopped after a surgeon saw his reaction to stimuli”. Source.

So shocking and horrifying is this report, it sounds like something out of a movie. Source. Or a conspiracy theory. Source. Then again, many so-called conspiracy theories turn out to be true, even just months after being shot down by the mainstream media. Nothing major, just little things like Russiagate, Laptogate, and the crazy notion that the jab doesn’t stay at the injection site, lasts for longer than a few days, and actually does some harm.

Okay then.

