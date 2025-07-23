CNN reports that “The US Department of Health and Human Services said Monday that it’s undertaking an initiative to reform the country’s organ donation system, after a federal investigation found that one organization in the Kentucky region began the process to take organs from people who may not have been dead.” From “351 cases in the investigation”, at least “28 cases involved patients who may not have been deceased at the time the organ procurement process began”. One case involved a fellow who was in hospital for an overdose, “to find people shaving his chest, bathing his body in surgical solution and talking about harvesting his organs”. Turns out he wasn’t brain-dead, so “the procedure to take Hoover’s organs stopped after a surgeon saw his reaction to stimuli”. Source.
So shocking and horrifying is this report, it sounds like something out of a movie. Source. Or a conspiracy theory. Source. Then again, many so-called conspiracy theories turn out to be true, even just months after being shot down by the mainstream media. Nothing major, just little things like Russiagate, Laptogate, and the crazy notion that the jab doesn’t stay at the injection site, lasts for longer than a few days, and actually does some harm.
Okay then.
Okay Then News (and the associated forum at CovidSkeptics.com) is my personal collection of evidences against mainstream narratives, made freely available to the public. Subscribe for free email updates, here.
If you wish to donate or support me, as I fight for our rights, including doing the necessary research, and attempt to pick up the pieces after they took everything from me (and continue to), you can sign up for a voluntary paid subscription, here.
Seems like we are following China.
Here in the UK they recently legalised full-term abortion, for any reason. I cannot make sense of it, or see where it's come from because in the last decades the abortion limit has pretty much been aligned to the viability of the fetus, eg limit was reduced from 28 to 24 weeks when it was clear many babies could survive at 24 weeks.
Whilst I do not think many "ordinary" women would choose to abort at full-term, what if poor women (and there are plenty of them in the UK) were offered large amount of money to abort so their babyies' organs could be sold? I imagine there are many rich parents world-wide who would be prepared to pay for replacement organs if their child required it.