Okay Then News

Okay Then News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will HaC's avatar
Will HaC
2d

Welcome to the club, Raph. Same experience as you, except my cholesterol went up to 9.3, which sent my doctor into apoplexy. Luckily, I have read widely and followed a wealth of papers on a phenomenon known as the LMHR Phenotype. (Dave Feldman, Nic Norwitz) It will be a generation of doctors before the low-fat, high-carbohydrate nonsense will wash through the system. You only need to stand in the city for 15 minutes to realise what an unmitigated disaster the Standard American Diet is, but Big Pharma and Big Food will not go gently into that night.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD) and others
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
2d

Ww should be eating as our Ancestors did

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD) and others
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Okay Then News
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture