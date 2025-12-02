Perfect meal!

One of the ways in which my ordeal around (the responses to) COVID-19 has affected me has been weight gain, but I am happy to report that I have addressed that somewhat, with low-carb dieting, and that my success has been immortalised in a case study. The bigger medical journals were apparently not interested in a case study showing weight loss with low-carb/ketogenic (high fat) dieting, and even a smaller journal was disappointing, making me refine it and refine it in order to be published (that’s why I mention low-carb dieting without meat, while I am quite convinced as to the benefits of carnivore), and then after I had done all they asked they decided not to go ahead; so I jumped at the chance for an ultra small journal’s kind offer to take it. Source.

In the case study I explain that I had “drastic success experienced with LCHF dieting as a teenager (reportedly 10kg in the first week, whilst reducing exercise to nil)”. Now middle-aged, with a slower metabolism, the weight loss wasn’t so drastic, but was still very significant, being “8kg, approximately 10% of total bodyweight”, in 6 months. Were there health trade-offs? Not that I or my doctor could see, as “bloodwork was largely unchanged, other than a 10% increase in LDL cholesterol”, which she was not concerned about. Note that my doctor had also recently had another patient who completely turned their life around with low-carb dieting, fasting, avoiding seed oils, and so forth - the usual MAHA stuff these days. And I’ve seen it work for many people around me, too. Even though they want you to eat plenty of carbs and avoid red meat like the plague. Source.*

Okay then.

*Extra: Since they are so against it, and they get things wrong and even lie to us so often, I’m thinking it must be great for our health. I’m all in, and have respected the great Dr Atkins and such ‘alternative’ ways of eating (depends on your perspective, thousands of years ago it may not have seemed so odd to eat unprocessed food or go without a meal for a couple of days) for decades, even as I went to pharmacy school - where I coincidentally learned that of all the major nutrient types we don’t need carbohydrates to grow; but we do need protein, vitamins, minerals, water, and yes, even the ‘bogeyman’ that is fat.

