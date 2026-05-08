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peter blatch's avatar
peter blatch
4d

Thank you Raph. Senator Johnson is doing a great job exposing this tyranny. There are other developments (in Australia) such as the class action held by Melissa McCann progressing, and also the Beale vs QLD government case alleging human rights violations amongst other things, which looks like it will be heard in court. Also, the FDA knew these mRNA jabs did not stop the transmission or infection of a virus around November 2020, and yet they still approved these "experimental" substances for use on humans. Fancy that, coercing the "safe and effective", and "save granny" jabs upon humanity based on lies. Surely these criminal politicians, their health bureaucracy and the judiciary cannot hide their depopulation plan from the lemming masses for much longer. Hopefully, we will see justice for these crimes in the near future.

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6 replies by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD) and others
Christopher Quick's avatar
Christopher Quick
4d

Our World in Data, a site sponsored by Oxford University, showed that global excess mortality doubled in the second year of the pandemic between March 2021 and February 2022, coinciding with mass vaccination around the world. Also interesting is that according to the WHO Dashboard, more global Covid deaths occurred between April 2021 and March 2022 than the previous year of the pandemic, despite the vaccine and the decreased lethality of the dominant delta strain. There have been over 100 studies of the Covid vaccines that have demonstrated more than a dozen carcinogenic pathways, including oncogenic SV40 DNA sequences, DNA contamination, alteration of immune surveillance, activation of oncogenic pathways and impaired DNA repair mechanisms. The Covid vaccines also damage the blood vessels of susceptible individuals, as proven by histological studies and clots found during autopsies.

Since the courts of governments around the world refuse to hear the evidence, perhaps the Vatican Court would be the most appropriate venue to prosecute these crimes against humanity. Archbishop Carlo Vigano recently indicted former Pope Francis on April 18, 2026 for doctrinal ratification of the pandemic farce and mass vaccination. Pope Francis violated Canon Law 219 and 1397 with his "moral obligation" proclamation regarding the Covid vaccines, and gave spiritual and moral legitimacy for nations to violate just about every precept of the Nuremberg Code of 1947 in regards to medical experimentation.

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