Thanks in part to the tireless efforts of US Senator Ron Johnson, it is now understood that in early 2021 FDA senior medical officer Dr Ana Szarfman was among those who identified a critical flaw in how the FDA analyzed COVID-19 vaccine adverse events in VAERS. The standard method suffered from “masking”, where the massive volume of COVID-19 vaccine reports drowned out safety signals for specific events. An improved method unmasked dozens of additional signals that the older system had missed. These findings were published in a 2022 Drug Safety article. Source. So when this was raised, the FDA quickly adopted the better approach, right? Right?! No. FDA officials told Szarfman to “hold off” and to “cease and desist”. Why? Senior leaders, including Dr Peter Marks, restricted the work over fears it would “feed into anti-vaccination rhetoric” and create FOIA issues. Source. Fair enough, we know what happens when citizens ask their government for data!

While naysayers will always say that VAERS doesn’t prove causation, it identifies safety signals, and helps point us in the right direction. This could have led everyone to being a little more cautious, instead of proclaiming the jabs as safe for all, which is a bit of misinformation that literally has cost some people their lives. It’s like my research on effectiveness and safety in JECP4; the powers that be made big claims about the jabs but emerging evidence keeps undermining them. And it’s like the recent report about the UK government “refusing to publish data that could link the Covid vaccine to excess deaths”. This is a huge problem, a huge scandal, and one more reason to question the mainstream narratives on COVID-19, so of course the MSM are all over it, right? Right?! No. CNN and such aren’t interested. Only Fox News, being more right-wing, covered this scandal. Source.

Okay then.

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