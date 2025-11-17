As with the excellent Greek study on COVID-19 deaths being exaggerated, we have another study, from Poland, apparently confirming what we (including some of our most celebrated physicians) pretty much already knew, that COVID-19 vaccine adverse events have been severely undercounted.

Grabowski et al found that “240 participants declared having reported at least one AEFI, whereas official reports from the same period indicated that only 194 individuals had reported AEFIs in the entire voivodeship”, translating “into significant differences in notification rates (14.9% and 0.09%, respectively)”. A further “breakdown into local and systemic AEFIs also revealed significant discrepancies with official reports (850 vs. 329 and 1137 vs. 46, respectively)”. Source. With various figures and authorities realising that the benefits don’t outweigh the risks for the young and healthy, such studies necessitate urgent revisions of the risk-benefit analyses, for all age groups, before more people are unnecessarily harmed.

Okay then.

