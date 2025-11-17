More than half?! Science confirms COVID vaccine adverse events heavily undercounted
As with the excellent Greek study on COVID-19 deaths being exaggerated, we have another study, from Poland, apparently confirming what we (including some of our most celebrated physicians) pretty much already knew, that COVID-19 vaccine adverse events have been severely undercounted.
Grabowski et al found that “240 participants declared having reported at least one AEFI, whereas official reports from the same period indicated that only 194 individuals had reported AEFIs in the entire voivodeship”, translating “into significant differences in notification rates (14.9% and 0.09%, respectively)”. A further “breakdown into local and systemic AEFIs also revealed significant discrepancies with official reports (850 vs. 329 and 1137 vs. 46, respectively)”. Source. With various figures and authorities realising that the benefits don’t outweigh the risks for the young and healthy, such studies necessitate urgent revisions of the risk-benefit analyses, for all age groups, before more people are unnecessarily harmed.
Okay then.
Possibly related - https://substack.com/@francisturner/note/c-178060276
"Government ‘withholding data that may link Covid jab to excess deaths’
UKHSA argued that releasing figures would lead to ‘distress or anger’ of bereaved relatives if connection were discovered"
No kidding. I'm very frustrated with the "underground" reporting of all the adverse events but STILL the Covid vax is not banned.
Concerning adverse events following immunization (AEFI)...how long do you document AFTER the Covid shot to consider it an adverse event? Does anyone even bother to ask and document it in the medical record--ROUTINELY?
For example my healthy sister in her 70s got diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2024 and died in 2025 after the horrendous Whipple procedure with multiple complications. No risk factors and no family history. She did get the Covid vax in 2021. Doctors didn't bother to ask her and nothing done to try to link the cancer to Covid shot. Also, no consideration for alternative/adjunctive therapy such as FenBen, et. al.
Or this case of Kevin Humphrey a young healthy athlete: "Humphrey was diagnosed with Stage IV non-small cell adenocarcinoma, joining the growing number of young, non-smoking patients diagnosed with lung cancer. The rise may be driven by environmental or lifestyle factors, Dr. Jonathan Villena-Vargas, a thoracic surgeon at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine, previously told CBS News. Villena-Vargas, who did not treat Humphrey, said there is no definitive reason for the increase." https://www.aol.com/articles/mild-symptom-bothering-him-doctors-130018566.html
Covid shot not even mentioned.
Medical establishment doesn't want to know and doesn't want to investigate it.
They prefer wearing blinders and, they are like Sgt. Schultz, "I know NOTHING."
What can a lay person do NOW to make doctors at least list Covid vax as a "risk factor" and collect any tissue specimens, blood work, etc. that can be analyzed for linkage to the Covid vax, i.e., genetic analysis, SV40, immunological assays, etc...give me name of a specific TEST(S) and where to send it? Need specifics for w/u for cancer, acute stroke/heart attack, autoimmune disease, etc.
I know they may have checked my sister's tumor for genetic familial linkage but no mention of for investigation Covid mRNA, etc.
For my brother who had 3 Pfizer shots and a heart attack several months later...it was due to the usual... little bit of this and that...but he wasn't diagnosed for a treatable medical problem except being in his 70s. Then he gets pericarditis while in cardiac rehab and was told it was due to "some virus" not o/w documented.
Under-reporting, undocumented and un-investigated.