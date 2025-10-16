Me in happier times. They will return, soon.

I’m too exhausted and overwhelmed to report this with much positivity and exclamation points, as with my 1st and 2nd wins, so I’ll just calmly let you know that I have secured my 3rd COVID-19 vaccine mandate win. Those (very few) who have stuck by me during this challenging time know the toll this all - including the fight - has taken. So this is good, I am pleased, and can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. Whilst going some way to compensate me for the harms my former employer caused to my life, this 3rd action also nicely sets up the 4th, the ‘big one’, the one that makes me feel - and lets others know - that justice was done. That persecuting and firing someone and ruining their life, over nothing, is not acceptable. This will be the one that finally allows me to improve my situation and rebuild, maybe even transform, my life. And it might be wrapped up in a matter of months. To the other side’s credit, this time they were willing to come to the party, and quickly, and still have not forced us to have our (potentially satisfying) day in ‘court’. I’m thinking that will continue.

Makes total sense. It’s becoming increasingly clear that not only were we right, about everything, the authorities and governments of the world are recognising it. From the US government’s acknowledgment that they got pretty much everything wrong on COVID, and their toned down vaccine recommendations, to the Australian government’s effective recognition that for certain groups the risks of the jabs outweigh the benefits. Not to mention the Australian Human Rights Commission’s recognising that our rights during the pandemic were violated. Now is not the time for them to act holier than thou, especially for such an airtight case (I was working from home, people). Let’s continue to hold them all to account.

Okay then.

Extra: What do you think would be a fair outcome for me and people like me? A million+ (AUD)? Seems to be quite common in the US. Oh, and they should probably apologise and stop censoring me. Cushy job offers would also be nice, when I’m able to accept them. I imagine I would have done far better than the legions of yes people who violated their own - and their fields’ - principles.

