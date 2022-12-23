The evidence of COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness (the notion that the vaccines actually increase your chance of getting COVID-19, and even can increase your chance of dying from it) continues to pour in.

A study out of Ohio (Shrestha et al.) found that the bivalent booster did not appear to be very effective in preventing infection. More concerning, however, is that the researchers found “increased risk of COVID-19 with higher numbers of prior vaccine doses”. The more doses of the vaccine, the more likely one was to get infected. They note: “This is not the only study to find a possible association with more prior vaccine doses and higher risk of COVID-19. A large study found that those who had an Omicron variant infection after previously receiving three doses of vaccine had a higher risk of reinfection than those who had an Omicron variant infection after previously receiving two doses of vaccine. Another study found that receipt of two or three doses of a mRNA vaccine following prior COVID-19 was associated with a higher risk of reinfection than receipt of a single dose. We still have a lot to learn about protection from COVID-19 vaccination, and in addition to a vaccine’s effectiveness it is important to examine whether multiple vaccine doses given over time may not be having the beneficial effect that is generally assumed.” Source. [since accepted, here]

Okay then.

Note: As evidence of COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness grows, to say nothing of the other side effects, could it be possible that the ideal number of doses is zero?