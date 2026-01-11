New food pyramid puts carbs on the bottom
There are so many changes in the world right now, and some of them are even good (partly due to President Trump’s ‘unlikely’ re-election win and the rise of the much-maligned Secretary Kennedy), like the new food pyramid in the US, which puts meat, dairy, and healthy fats up top, and carbs at the bottom. While some aspects of the new food pyramid are pretty much embraced by all, such as the focus on eating “real food” instead of ultraprocessed trash and added sugar, experts - as expected - are concerned “around the guidelines’ protein recommendations” as well as the likely resultant increase in the consumption of “sodium and saturated fats”. Source.
Of course, there’s quite a bit of evidence for the health benefits of ditching the carb-laden trash so many morbidly obese Americans call ‘food’, and instead embracing fat and protein, such as the ultra-high fat keto diet actually being recommended for many epileptic children (somehow this ‘dangerous fad’ is a safe and long-term treatment when the experts deem it so). Source. And many experience significant weight loss. Source. Including me.
Okay then.
Extra: Feel free to instead go along with the recommendations from the Bill Gates-funded WEF, which includes heaps of carbs, and added sugars. Source. Und ze bugs! Source.
That's basically what I live on!
*smug*
This pyramid is 100% better, even though I'm not crazy about broccoli and fruits and vegetables being right up their with animal fats and meats. They are full of sugars and don't digest so easily. Brocolli is the worst. You'll get everything you want from rare red meats. I lean more towards carnivore or paleo.
I was really disappointed to learn that Dr. Peter McCullough still believes in the age-old myth that animal fats are bad.