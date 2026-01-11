Source: US Department of Agriculture

There are so many changes in the world right now, and some of them are even good (partly due to President Trump’s ‘unlikely’ re-election win and the rise of the much-maligned Secretary Kennedy), like the new food pyramid in the US, which puts meat, dairy, and healthy fats up top, and carbs at the bottom. While some aspects of the new food pyramid are pretty much embraced by all, such as the focus on eating “real food” instead of ultraprocessed trash and added sugar, experts - as expected - are concerned “around the guidelines’ protein recommendations” as well as the likely resultant increase in the consumption of “sodium and saturated fats”. Source.

Of course, there’s quite a bit of evidence for the health benefits of ditching the carb-laden trash so many morbidly obese Americans call ‘food’, and instead embracing fat and protein, such as the ultra-high fat keto diet actually being recommended for many epileptic children (somehow this ‘dangerous fad’ is a safe and long-term treatment when the experts deem it so). Source. And many experience significant weight loss. Source. Including me.

Okay then.

Extra: Feel free to instead go along with the recommendations from the Bill Gates-funded WEF, which includes heaps of carbs, and added sugars. Source. Und ze bugs! Source.

Share